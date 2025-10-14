Ahead of the Tuesday, October 14, episode of Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 contestant Danielle Fishel revealed that several of her Boy Meets World costars will be supporting her in the ballroom as she dedicates her dance to Bill Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on the beloved teen sitcom.

One person not included on her list of supporters, though, is Ben Savage. Fishel and Savage played love interests on Boy Meets World, as well as the spinoff Girl Meets World, which aired from 2014 to 2017. But now, while Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle are keeping Boy Meets World in the spotlight on their rewatch podcast, Savage has seemingly distanced himself from the show.

So, what is the actor up to now, and why isn’t he supporting Fishel on DWTS? Scroll down for everything we know.

What is Ben Savage doing now?

Savage has taken a step back from acting and has navigated his career into politics and working more behind the scenes. His last two roles were in television movies in 2020 and 2022, and he also made an appearance on an episode of Homeland in 2020.

He ran for the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, but did not receive one of the three open positions. In 2023, he ran for office in California’s 30th congressional district. However, he was defeated in the primaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage)

“[Savage] continues to work in the entertainment industry, focusing on producing and developing inspirational stories,” his website reveals. “He regularly engages in philanthropic work throughout the community. He is actively involved in advancing medical innovations, especially in the search for a cure for cancer which took the lives of both his grandfather and father.”

Do Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel talk?

No, Savage and Fishel no longer talk. She made the revelation during a 2023 interview with Variety, noting, “He just kind of disappeared from our lives.”

Fishel said that when she, Friedle, and Strong first came up with the idea of doing a Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, which launched in 2022, they presented the idea to Savage, and he told them he wasn’t interested. However, “He was also very clear, ‘I don’t want it to stop you. If you guys want to do it, go ahead,'” Fishel revealed, although, she noted, “The time between those conversations and the time we actually started the podcast was a significant amount of time.”

Fishel recalled Savage being there for her when her son was in the NICU in June 2019. “We were just so, so close, especially during that time. He was checking in with me regularly,” she shared. At some point after that, though, things changed. “He ghosted us,” Fishel admitted.

At the time of the 2023 interview, Fishel, Friedle, and Strong hadn’t spoken to Savage in three years. “He disappeared. I wish I knew why, to this day,” Friedle added. “We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore.”

Fishel concluded, “Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what’s best for him. I don’t think this is the end of our story, but time will tell.”

Two years later, nothing seems to have changed. Not only is Savage not part of the Boy Meets World reunion at DWTS, but Friedle confirmed in February 2025 that his former friend still “won’t speak to us.” Savage has not commented on the estrangement.

Did Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage date in real life?

While Fishel and Savage’s Boy Meets World characters, Topanga and Cory, were love interests on the show, their relationship was nothing more than platonic in real life. However, they did go on one date, which Fishel detailed during a 2022 appearance at 90s Con.

“There was literally I think one moment where Ben and I looked at each other after we had been working together for, like, two years and were like, ‘Are there feelings there?'” she shared. “And then we went out to dinner, and we were like, ‘No!'”

She also revealed that she took Savage as her date to one of her school dances, but just as friends.

Is Ben Savage married?

Savage and Tessa Angermeier tied the knot in February 2023. The two started dating in 2018 and confirmed their engagement just one month before their nuptials.

Angermeier is from Indiana and works as a graphic designer. It’s unclear how she and Savage met.

Does Ben Savage have kids?

Savage does not have any kids yet, but he and Angermeier are currently expecting their first child, due in November. They announced the news on Instagram in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage)

Along with a photo of the couple holding their baby’s sonogram, Savage wrote, “Arriving this fall.” He later confirmed that Angermeier is pregnant with a baby girl.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC