Dancing With the Stars Season 34 continued with Disney Night during the Tuesday, October 7, episode. With just 11 pairs left, the competition is already getting fierce.

The remaining stars and their pro partners hit the ballroom floor to perform routines set to Disney songs. After Lauren Jauregui‘s shocking elimination last week, everyone really knew that the pressure was on to score high and win over the public.

Scroll down for a live recap of the night’s performances and scores, as well as to find out who got eliminated at the end of the episode.

Dylan Efron — 23/30

After some major improvements last week, Dylan Efron returned to the dance floor to perform a quickstep to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars.

“The Dylan McQueen, the quickstep king!” Derek Hough raved. “So impressed by that left arm. You are keeping it straight all the way, too.” He called the dance “fantastic,” but told Efron to watch his head so he could get to the “next level.”

Bruno Tonioli praised Efron for working on everything the judges have told him and praised his footwork. Carrie Ann Inaba agreed, saying she loves watching people like Efron learn and understand the routine, beyond just learning the steps. Efron earned 8s from Hough and Tonioli and a 7 from Inaba, giving him a 23/30 this week.

Danielle Fishel — 21/30

Danielle Fishel also performed a quickstep. Her routine was set to The Jungle Book‘s “I Wan’na Be Like You.”

Tonioli said the routine was “very, very good,” but admitted that Fishel was off timing at one part. “Most impressive was that first pass when you came down the center was that body contact! You guys were zipped up like a zipped-up bag!” Inaba gushed. She did have to point out the mistake, too, though.

Hough said, “I love seeing your personality come through. You’re so wonderful to watch. The quickstep was fantastic.” However, he did also note that when the dance switched into a lindy hop, she lost it a bit. Fishel received 7s from all the judges.

