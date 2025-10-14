Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Things got a bit heated on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of The View with guest Cheryl Hines, as the panelists questioned her about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s medical views and position as the United States secretary of human health.

The segment prompted hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro to discuss the lack of Republican guests who come on their show, with Behar claiming that Republicans “don’t want to come” on the talk show.

“They’re scared of us. It’s like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, that she finds the Republican men afraid of powerful women,” Behar said. “Well, that may be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on the show, they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country.”

Goldberg also said that she and her cohosts “want people to come and give their views,” adding, “Everyone who comes here, we try to be respectful and ask tough questions. We ask tough questions because we’re otherwise speculating.”

Griffin even gave an example of someone who has turned down an invitation to be on the show. “We’ve invited Mike Johnson,” she pointed out. “Thomas Massie has been super interesting. There are some Republicans we should have on.”

She named Ted Cruz as one of those, but her cohosts reminded her that he actually was a guest in 2022. Haines noted that Chris Christie has also stopped by for interviews. The women even told Hines that they would love for her husband to come on the show himself, but she revealed that she was the one who told him, “Maybe don’t,” when he was considering it.

