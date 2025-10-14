HGTV Announces ‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’ Competition Series Featuring Bachelor Nation Alumni

UPDATE (10/14/25 at 11:39 a.m. ET): The Bachelor Mansion is getting the HGTV home renovation treatment.

Stars from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette will “​​swap roses for paintbrushes and cocktail attire for overalls” on the new competition series Bachelor Mansion Takeover, HGTV announced on Tuesday, October 14.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the six-episode series will see several Bachelor Nation alumni go head-to-head in weekly elimination challenges to revamp “iconic and never-before-seen rooms” in the Bachelor Mansion. Former Bachelorette lead Tayshia Adams and franchise fan favorite Tyler Cameron will judge each challenge with a special guest judge each week.

The last Bachelor Nation star standing will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize. The lineup of contestants includes Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Jeremy Simon, Christopher Stallworth, and Joan Vassos.

“When we learned the Bachelor Mansion needed a serious makeover, we knew only HGTV could give the iconic property a renovation worthy of the name,” Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release statement. “We’re welcoming fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history to the HGTV family and can’t wait to see what they get up to in this first of its kind competition for the network.”

News of the show comes one day after Cameron and Adams teased that they had a special project in the works with HGTV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

Bachelor Manson Takeover, Series Premiere, 2026, HGTV

ORIGINAL STORY (10/14/25 at 10:20 a.m. ET): It looks like HGTV is stealing some Bachelor Nation stars for a second.

Former The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams revealed that she and Tyler Cameron are teaming up with the home renovation network for a new project. “We know something you don’t know… 🌹,” she captioned a Monday, October 13, Instagram video.

In the clip, Adams and Cameron teased the project by lip-syncing to an audio from Friends, in which Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) won’t reveal if they know the same piece of information.

The pair lip-synced along to the dialogue as they appeared to get ready for filming. The video also teases that the new project will take place at the Bachelor Mansion, as the clip ends with Cameron walking towards the famous reality TV house.

Cameron reposted the video via his Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “Tune in tomorrow for the reveal😉.”

Fans freaked out over the HGTV/Bachelor Nation collaboration in the comments of Adams’ post. “SO GOOD,” wrote The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe, while Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk posted, “Tell us now!!!! 😝.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayshia Adams (@tayshia)

“MY TWO ALL TIME FAVE BACHELOR ALUMNI TO EVER GRACE THE SHOW. Omggggggg 😍,” one excited fan commented. Another shared their hopes for the project, writing, “Please have @tylerjcameron be renovating and upgrading the OG Bachelor mansion… how iconic?!?!”

Cameron rose to fame as Hannah Brown‘s runner-up on Season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. Adams, meanwhile, competed on Colton Underwood‘s Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019 before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and replacing Clare Crawley as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 16 in 2020.

Adams went on to cohost Seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette with former lead Kaitlyn Bristowe before Jesse Palmer took over as the ABC franchise’s host, and competed on Season 1 of the Prime Video competition series The GOAT in 2024.

Cameron, for his part, won Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test with Nick Viall and Erin Jackson. He is also no stranger to the world of construction and design, as he hosted his own home renovation series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, on Prime Video in 2024. The series highlighted the launch of his construction company, Image 1 Construction, and the renovation of his late mother’s Florida home.

Cameron and Adams’ HGTV project comes after the network has canceled several home renovation series, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

HGTV’s 2026 lineup will see the return of shows such as The Flip Off, Love It or List It, Renovation Aloha, and Home Town, as well as the premieres of new series such as Home Town: Inn This Together and Tropic Like It’s Hot.