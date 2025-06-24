Tyler Cameron recruited another famous reality TV face to help him makeover his Florida home.

The Bachelor Nation alum teamed up with Home In A Heartbeat star Galey Alix to transform his southern home. “When my friend (& builder) @tylerjcameron asked me to surprise him by renovating his upstairs work loft … I said yes as long as he helped me with the demo😏!” Alix captioned an Instagram video of the renovation on Thursday, June 19.

After working together to remove the home’s upstairs carpeting, Alix kicked Cameron and his girlfriend, Tate Madden, out of the house so that she and her team could “make magic happen.”

“Thank you Tyler & Tate for trusting me with your beautiful home! You’ve done such an amazing job, it was an honor getting to finish the final wing!” she wrote before thanking her crew for working hard over the course of the 72-hour renovation.

Alix gave one of the two renovated rooms a fresh coat of dark blue paint and added a fun plaster accent wall in the other. The Instagram post featured clips of herself and her team dancing and having fun while adding everything from bookshelves to new lighting fixtures.

In addition to showing before-and-after pictures of the brand-new office and living spaces, the video teased Cameron’s reaction to Alix’s makeover. “Coming next…” read an overlay placed over a clip of Alix leading Cameron into one of the rooms with his eyes closed.

The renovation got a stamp of approval from Cameron’s fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall. “Yall cute,” he commented underneath the post.

Alix previously utilized her DIY skills to help other homeowners transform their houses into their dream homes on her HGTV series, Home in a Heartbeat, which aired for one season in 2023. One year later, she confirmed the series would not be returning for a second season due to her health.

“We would be awake for sometimes 86 hours straight, going up and down ladders and installing drywall, lighting, built-ins, wallpaper — all while the cameras were filming,” she explained in an October 2024 interview with People. “And then add on top of that, I’m also hosting, I’m also producing, I’m the contractor slash designer slash day-laborer. I was wearing so many hats. And my whole body was just literally decomposing in front of me. … I can’t do Home in a Heartbeat because my heart will stop beating.”

Cameron, meanwhile, rose to fame as Hannah Brown‘s runner-up on Season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. In recent years, Cameron has delved into the home renovation space with his Prime Video series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. The show, which premiered in April 2024, saw the TV personality launch his own construction company and renovate his late mother’s house.