Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Crashing Wife Hilaria’s Car Into Tree

Martin Holmes
Comments
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin took to Instagram on Monday night (October 13) to assure fans he and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, are fine after being involved in a car crash earlier that day.

The actor shared that he was involved in a collision while driving in the Hamptons on Monday morning after a “garbage truck the size of a whale” cut him off, causing him to swerve into “a big fat tree.” He and his brother Stephen were in town attending the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“This morning, I was in a car accident,” Alec said in the video. “I’m fine… A guy cut me off in a truck. A big garbage truck the size of a whale. It must have been something commercial, taking away material from a construction site. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.”

 

After swerving and hitting a tree, Alec revealed, “I crushed my car… my wife’s [Hilaria Baldwin] car. I feel bad about that.”

Alec thanked the East Hampton Police “for coming to [his] aid,” saying, “We filed a report with them… [they were] as nice as can be, as pleasant as can be about the whole thing.”

Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin; Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Alexis Project

The 30 Rock alum confirmed, “I’m fine, my brother’s fine,” and he will soon be heading out to California to reunite with his wife and kids, who have been on the West Coast while Hilaria participated in the current season of Dancing With the Stars. Hilaria was eliminated from the competition on last Tuesday’s (October 7) episode.

“I’m still so proud of my wife, Hilaria. I love you more than anything, and I’m very proud of you,” Alec concluded his video.

As for Stephen, he also confirmed he is okay after the accident. His rep told E! News, “Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

Later in the day, Stephen shared a video on his Instagram Story, showing himself ordering food from All American Hamburger Drive-In in his hometown of Massapequa, New York, confirming he was fine.

