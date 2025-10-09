Following Hilaria Baldwin‘s shocking Dancing With the Stars elimination on Tuesday, October 7, her husband, Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram to show his support.

“I love you, Hilaria, and I’m proud of you,” the actor said in a video. “It’s been wonderful for the family to be able to support you as you support us every day. This has been such a large part of your life and this is a dream come true for you. Congratulations and never stop dancing. Never stop dancing, Hilaria. I love you so.”

Despite having a background in ballroom dance and scoring in the middle of the pack during Week 4 of Dancing With the Stars, Hilaria was sent home due to not receiving enough viewer votes. Unfortunately, that means she won’t get to perform the Dedication Week dance she had planned for next week’s episode. It was set to be a special moment, as Alec was going to take part in the routine.

“We were going to dance to our very first wedding dance, ‘Contigo,'” Hilaria told TV Insider after her elimination.

She took the news in stride, though, adding, “It’s a weird combination of feelings. You love everybody and you want to root for everybody. It’s the most torn feeling you could possibly imagine. I’m grateful for every single day that I had with Gleb [Savchenko] and to Dancing With the Stars. I’m excited to cheer everybody else on as they continue their journey.”

Of course, she’ll still have her hands full with seven kids at home. “I’m going back to being a mom,” she shared. “I mean, I have been a mom through this whole thing. Now, I’ll be a mom even more.”

The author and reality star got right back into mom mode the day after she was sent home. She and her kids went to the beach for some quality time together, and she documented the moments on Instagram.

“Spent the day mommying and processing with my children 🤍,” Hilaria wrote. “To my family, friends, Gleb, DWTS, all of you who have encouraged me…I’m forever grateful 🤍. I’m excited to cheer on my cast mates. I love you all.”

