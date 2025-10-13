[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for DMV, Season 1, Episode 1, “Pilot.”]

DMV has arrived, and CBS‘s new workplace comedy is offering something fresh and new under a rather familiar guise, with the titular department serving as the stage for some seriously funny shenanigans, particularly when it comes to driving examiners Colette (Harriet Dyer), Gregg (Tim Meadows), and Vic (Tony Cavalero).

In the premiere episode, viewers are introduced to their unique dynamic as their day-to-day gets a little extra exciting with the recent staffing addition of desk worker Noa (Alex Tarrant). While Colette is crushing on Noa, Vic and Gregg are the supportive colleagues who are also placing bets on whether or not she’ll make a move on the New Zealander.

“Vic and Gregg are sort of the mom and dad,” Meadows tells TV Insider of the guys’ dynamic with Colette. “I think we are like her parents at the DMV. We push her to do better, we give her advice, we compete against her, we have a fun relationship with her.” That relationship is tested when Colette finds out about the bet, forcing the mostly shy driving instructor to take a step out of her comfort zone by making small talk with Noa, suggesting he adopt her foster dog.

Things go mostly well until she realizes that there’s a sanitary napkin stuck to her skirt. Needless to say, the embarrassing mishap leaves her eager to make an escape, which is difficult when viewers learn alongside new DMV manager Barb (Molly Kearney) that the East Hollywood branch is being observed for potential cuts as one of Hollywood’s four departments is to shut down by the end of the year.

Still, when Colette tries to make her escape, shimmying out of the bathroom window, it backfires as she becomes stuck on a nail, forcing everyone to find her in a compromising position. Vic and Gregg do their best to give the predicament a positive spin, putting their bet aside to help bolster her in front of Noa, but will it work? Only time will tell, but showrunner Dana Klein teases, “We want it to be a slow burn. They have amazing chemistry, Harriet and Alex, and it has been just delightful to watch them in every scene that they’re in together.”

Hurting in the romance department is Gregg, who admits to having marriage troubles with his wife, who isn’t seen onscreen. As to whether we will meet her, Meadows jokes, ‘I don’t know if we’re gonna ever meet Tanya, not this season, as far as I know.” The actor adds, “I threw out the idea to the writers that she is a very beautiful actress, like Tiffani Amber Thiessen or somebody like that, where it just doesn’t make sense that you would be so unhappy in this relationship.”

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for Meadows’ fancasting. In the meantime, what can we anticipate from the East Hollywood DMV as they try to prove their worthiness of maintaining their existence? “Like any good business, there is competition between the branches… everybody wants to be the best.”

Can the East Hollywood DMV branch survive, and will Colette overcome her awkward moments to find love with Noa? Tune into DMV as the season unfolds and let us know what you thought of the premiere in the comments section below.

DMV, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS