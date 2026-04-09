‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins $20,000 in ‘Quickest Game Ever’

Let the celebration begin! A The Price Is Right contestant celebrated wildly after winning $20,000. Hot Drew Carey told her it was the fastest he had ever seen anyone play the game.

Courtney Lauderdale won the fourth item up for bid on April 8. She bid $900 on a $1,150 16-inch laptop computer.

The contestant then got to come to the stage to play Hot Seat for the chance to win up to $20,000. The way the game works is that the contestant sits in a chair that is pulled around on a track. They are put in front of an item and have to determine whether it is higher or lower than the one that is shown. The red button should be pressed for higher, and the blue button should be pressed for lower. This has to be done within 35 seconds.

Each time the game show contestant gets one right, they win money. The amount starts at $500 and goes to $20,000. They can choose to walk away at any time.

The first item was a pan and mini-stove, listed at $65. Lauderdale said it was higher. She then chose lower than $70 for an ice cream maker.

Lauderdale thought the bug viewer was lower than $35. The pineapple corer was listed at $50, and Lauderdale said it was lower.

For the final item, a foot massager, Lauderdale chose that it was higher than $145. She still had 13 seconds left on the clock.

“13 seconds to spare. That was quick. You did great,” Carey said.

Then, in no particular order, they showed Lauderdale which ones she got right. She put $500 in her bank when she was correct on the pineapple corer, which was $20.

She won $2,500 when the bug finder was $15. Lauderdale decided to keep going. The pan and stove set was higher than $75 at $90, so the contestant won $5,000. She screamed and clapped her hands.

The ice cream maker was $50, so Lauderdale won $10,000. For the final item, she decided to keep playing. Since the foot massager was $170, Lauderdale won $20,000.

She jumped out of her chair and screamed. The contestant jumped up and down as Carey told her, “Good job!”

Sadly, her luck stopped there because Lauderdale spun a $.80 on the Showcase wheel. Since an opponent spun $1.00, she did not advance.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+