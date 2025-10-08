‘The Price Is Right’: Breast Cancer Survivor Bride Breaks Down After $20,000 Win

A bride-to-be won $20,000 on a The Price Is Right game and broke down in tears. She is also a breast cancer survivor, as the game show honored those who have fought and are fighting the disease.

Shelly, a survivor of seven years and a stroke survivor, won the third item up for bid. She bid $800 on a 75-inch 4K QLED smart television with a remote control. The actual retail price was $1,025. Since her opponent bid $1,050, Shelly won and got to play a game for more prizes.

The woman wore a Bride-to-be sash and a pink veil in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Shelly played Grand Game for a chance to win $20,000.

The way the game worked was that there was a target price that the contestant had to stay under. They had to pick which four out of six items were under that amount of money. If they got it right, the money would increase every time.

The target price for this game was $6.00. First, Shelly would win $2 if she got the first item right. From there, a zero would be added every time until she hit $20,000. However, if she got it wrong before hitting the top amount, she’d walk away with nothing. Shelly could also choose to walk away at any time with the money presented to her — $2, $20, $200, $2,000, or $20,000.

Host Drew Carey told her to start off with something easy. Shelly picked the pineapple mango fruit bar. She was right since it was $2.49 and won $20. Shelly jumped up and down.

The second item was worth $200. It was mini Cheetos snacks, which were worth $3.49. So, she won the money and moved on to the third item.

The next item was Riesen chocolate candy, which was $4.29. So she won $2,000. The final item, dry-roasted edamame, was $2.99. She won $20,000.

Shelly threw her arms out and jumped up and down after her win. She ran to Drew Carey and hugged him, tearing up. “Oh my God!” Shelly said.

She advanced to the Showcase Showdown and spun $1.00, earning an extra $1,000. She spun again and landed on $0.60, but still advanced to the Showcase.

She bid $34,500 on a trip to Spain, a trip to the French Riviera, and a 2025 Volkswagen Taos S. The actual retail price was $48,692, so she was $14,192. Since her opponent was only $10,000 over, Shelly lost. The contestant went home with a total of $22,025.