Bridgerton‘s fourth season is right around the corner as Netflix revealed premiere dates for the highly anticipated chapter, but executive producer Shonda Rhimes revealed an even more exciting update about the show’s future while appearing on Today.

The executive producer and head of Shondaland stopped by the morning show to promote the 10th anniversary edition of her memoir Year of Yes, which includes all-new insights, and spilled some exciting info about her upcoming projects, among which is Bridgerton‘s future seasons.

As fans already know, the show was renewed by Netflix for Seasons 5 and 6, but with Season 4’s two-part release looming on the near horizon in January and February 2026, Rhimes offered a reassuring update about the chapter to follow. “We’re releasing Season 4 now,” she told Craig Melvin, adding, “We’re already in the writer’s room on Season 5.”

Meanwhile, when Rhimes was asked about the show’s future, she added, “I think, if we do it right, we’ll have eight seasons, [one] for every child. Every Bridgerton has its own story.”

For those less familiar with the series, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s book series, in which each novel focuses on a single Bridgerton sibling’s romance. Season 1 covered Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) romance with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), Season 2 followed Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Season 3 focused on Colin’s (Luke Newton) relationship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Season 4 will put a spotlight on Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

It’s unclear which sibling will be next in the lineup as the show has proven to deviate from Quinn’s book order, but the remaining siblings include Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). If the show were to continue in the order of Quinn’s books, Eloise’s love story would be next, but fans won’t find out what avenue the show will take until Season 4 has been released.

Rhimes’s comments only reconfirm what she’s previously said about plans for Bridgerton‘s future: that despite only being ordered through Season 6, the intention is to complete an eight-season run. Stay tuned for more updates, and let us know what you hope to see from Season 5 as it takes shape at Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, 2026

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 2026