‘Bridgerton’ Star Luke Thompson on Surprising Scene He Loved Filming

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Exclusive
Netflix
An Offer From a Gentleman book cover

An Offer From a Gentleman

$13.59
Buy Now

What To Know

  • Bridgerton star Luke Thompson reveals which My Cottage scene he enjoyed filming most.
  • Plus, the actor discusses Season 4’s book-to-screen accuracy.

Bridgerton‘s fourth season has been lauded for its book-to-screen accuracy as the latest chapter of Shondaland’s Netflix hit brings to life the story from Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman.

While viewers eagerly awaited the arrival of moments like the masquerade ball, where Benedict (Luke Thompson) meets his true love, the Lady in Silver, a.k.a. Sophie (Yerin Ha), as well as the much buzzed-about lake scene, there was one moment in particular that Thompson enjoyed bringing to life.

For those who tuned into the season, they know that Benedict’s stay at My Cottage with Sophie is a pivotal turning point in their relationship as he recovers from an injury and they grow closer. In addition to exploring Benedict and Sophie’s romance, one of Thompson’s favorite moments may surprise fans.

“I really, really loved the carriage sequence and just getting to ride a horse and carriage,” Thompson admits. As viewers see in Episode 3, “The Field Next to the Other Road,” Benedict takes the reins for the pair’s rainy arrival at My Cottage and again for their tense departure.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Netflix

“I just love the tension of that scene, and it’s there in the book as well,” Thompson adds, noting he enjoyed “that whole stay at My Cottage.” Viewers may recall that an instrumental version of Paramore’s “All I Wanted” plays over Benedict and Sophie’s departure from My Cottage, reiterating the visuals that convey their sadness over leaving the country getaway.

As if to highlight how much Thompson enjoyed the sequence, his costar Ha shared a behind-the-scenes video of him driving the carriage around on Instagram.

'Bridgerton' Author Reveals the One Thing She Didn't Want Season 4 to Change
Related

'Bridgerton' Author Reveals the One Thing She Didn't Want Season 4 to Change

“It’s actually a very rich book, I think, when it comes to those moments that feel filmic, that do feel like you can see them,” Thompson continues. “I remember actually walking into Benedict’s bedroom to shoot one of those scenes, and maybe my memory’s blurred it, but I feel like it was exactly as I had pictured it when I read the book, and that’s exciting when that happens.”

What do you think about one of Thompson’s favorite Season 4 scenes? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more coverage as Season 4 picks back up in late February.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix

Bridgerton key art

Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader

Get absolutely everything about Bridgerton in your inbox!

Netflix

Series

2020–

TVMA

Drama

Romance

Latest Headlines

More Bridgerton ›

Bridgerton

Luke Thompson

Yerin Ha




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joanna Gaines
1
A Deep Dive Into Joanna Gaines’ Health Issues
Catherine O'Hara
2
Catherine O’Hara Cause of Death Revealed
Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker on the February 9, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
3
‘Today’s Craig Melvin Says Covering Savannah Guthrie’s Mom News Is ‘Uncharted Territory’
Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin on The View
4
‘The View’ Hosts React (And Get Emotional) to Bad Bunny Halftime Show
Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Kathy Bates, Leah Lewis, and Henry Haber on set of 'Matlock' Season 2
5
‘Matlock’: Leah Lewis Shares BTS Photos of New Costars After David Del Rio Exit