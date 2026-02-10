What To Know Bridgerton star Luke Thompson reveals which My Cottage scene he enjoyed filming most.

Plus, the actor discusses Season 4’s book-to-screen accuracy.

Bridgerton‘s fourth season has been lauded for its book-to-screen accuracy as the latest chapter of Shondaland’s Netflix hit brings to life the story from Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman.

While viewers eagerly awaited the arrival of moments like the masquerade ball, where Benedict (Luke Thompson) meets his true love, the Lady in Silver, a.k.a. Sophie (Yerin Ha), as well as the much buzzed-about lake scene, there was one moment in particular that Thompson enjoyed bringing to life.

For those who tuned into the season, they know that Benedict’s stay at My Cottage with Sophie is a pivotal turning point in their relationship as he recovers from an injury and they grow closer. In addition to exploring Benedict and Sophie’s romance, one of Thompson’s favorite moments may surprise fans.

“I really, really loved the carriage sequence and just getting to ride a horse and carriage,” Thompson admits. As viewers see in Episode 3, “The Field Next to the Other Road,” Benedict takes the reins for the pair’s rainy arrival at My Cottage and again for their tense departure.

“I just love the tension of that scene, and it’s there in the book as well,” Thompson adds, noting he enjoyed “that whole stay at My Cottage.” Viewers may recall that an instrumental version of Paramore’s “All I Wanted” plays over Benedict and Sophie’s departure from My Cottage, reiterating the visuals that convey their sadness over leaving the country getaway.

As if to highlight how much Thompson enjoyed the sequence, his costar Ha shared a behind-the-scenes video of him driving the carriage around on Instagram.

“It’s actually a very rich book, I think, when it comes to those moments that feel filmic, that do feel like you can see them,” Thompson continues. “I remember actually walking into Benedict’s bedroom to shoot one of those scenes, and maybe my memory’s blurred it, but I feel like it was exactly as I had pictured it when I read the book, and that’s exciting when that happens.”

What do you think about one of Thompson’s favorite Season 4 scenes? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more coverage as Season 4 picks back up in late February.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix