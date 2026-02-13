What To Know Bridgerton Season 4 features plenty of artwork by Benedict, but did Luke Thompson really paint and draw them?

We break down the truth behind those Lady in Silver portraits.

Bridgerton‘s fourth season is well underway, and with Benedict (Luke Thompson) taking the lead, it was inevitable that his artistic prowess would surface as he hunts for his Lady in Silver.

After Benedict’s fateful encounter with this mysterious woman, he’s seen sketching her likeness over and over and over again, and he even graduates to painting a portrait of her. Obviously, viewers know the Lady in Silver is none other than Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), who he begins to fall for in her role as a maid while she helps him recover from a nasty injury at the country estate known as My Cottage.

The question that looms, though, as Benedict’s pen quickly turns to Sophie’s image as a fixation, is whether or not Luke Thompson is behind the original art seen onscreen. We do know that Thompson has an artistic inclination based on a shoutout from former costar Regé-Jean Page, who posted on Instagram in December 2020 a photo of a sketch Thompson had given him as a wrap gift.

“Luke Thompson drew us portraits as wrap gifts. Luke is one of those people who is just so instinctively generous with the gifts he has at his disposal to delight and enrich those around him,” Page wrote at the time.

But does that mean he’s behind Season 4’s art? Not to burst any fans’ hopeful bubbles, but the truth is Thompson isn’t responsible for the Lady in Silver artwork this season. Instead, Bridgerton‘s scenic artist, Humphrey Bangham, is responsible for all of Benedict’s artwork of his Lady in Silver muse.

Still, the show does a convincing job of making viewers believe Thompson is crafting the art, as he puts charcoal and other mediums on paper in an attempt to uncover her identity. What do you think of this reveal? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t miss Bridgerton‘s return when Season 4’s second half arrives on Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix