Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

What To Know Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi revealed in a TikTok video that she has been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer (adenocarcinoma) following a cone biopsy.

She emphasized the importance of regular pap smears, sharing that her cancer was caught early and is considered curable with proper treatment.

Polizzi will undergo further scans and a hysterectomy, but her doctors are optimistic.

Jersey Shore reality star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi posted a TikTok video with fans sharing a health update on Friday, February 20, after getting the results of her recent cone biopsy. While in the parking lot of her post-op appointment from the cone biopsy, the reality star announced the findings from doctors and less-than-stellar news.

The video begins fairly innocuously, with Polizzi in a leopard-print faux coat, oversized glasses, and a Yankees hat as she addresses her fans. “Hi queens!” said the reality star to her fans. “Um, this is going to be an update video on what has been happening with my health journey. You guys have been asking to update, and I’ve been waiting on two appointments to update you on everything that is happening.”

After the appointment, Polizzi said everything initially appeared fairly positive, but then revealed, “The results came back from my cone biopsy, you guys. And it came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” said Polizzi. “Not the news I was hoping for. But also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early. Thank friggin’ god! And that’s why I’m telling you guys to get your pap smears done.”

“I’m 38 years old, and I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me,” she said. “Instead of just putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1, and it’s curable. If I do all the things right.”

The doctors gave her a positive outlook with treatment. She shared that she has scans scheduled to check for any spread, followed by a hysterectomy. “I’ll keep my ovaries, which is a good sign.” She read her result, which was a malignant neoplasm of the cervix.

In Polizzi’s case, she specified stage 1 adenocarcinoma, which is important because stage 1 means the cancer is confined to the cervix and has not spread elsewhere. When caught early, as she noted, prognosis and treatment outcomes are typically very good.

“So get your appointments done, b**ches,” Polizzi told her fans.