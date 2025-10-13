Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Bridgerton Newsletter:

Bridgerton Season 4 has officially unveiled its premiere date(s) at Netflix. The streamer revealed the first official video teaser of the leading couple, Sophie (Yerin Ha) and Benedict (Luke Thompson), alongside a poster revealing a two-part release schedule for 2026.

Yes, fans will be getting Benophie’s love story in two parts, as they did with Season 3. The new season will kick off on Thursday, January 29, 2026, with Part 2 arriving roughly a month later on Thursday, February 26, 2026. While a return to the Ton may feel far away, it grows closer with each passing day, week, and month, and in order to satiate us all, Netflix gave the world a glimpse at the romance set to unfold with new photos, featuring Sophie in her Lady in Silver look alongside Benedict, the second-eldest Bridgerton son.

The video teaser (which you can watch above) features Lady Whistledown narrator Julie Andrews‘ distinct voice as she says, “With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs. So then, we must ask ourselves, do we rise to the occasion? As always, time and this author will tell.”

The narration plays over a scene of Benedict walking up the stairs, as Sophie walks down them, with the duo lightly brushing hands as they pass one another. The video also offers a brief flash of scenes teasing the highly anticipated masquerade ball.

The new still images offer an even better look into the buzzy event, with Benedict taking Sophie’s hand in the ballroom, as well as the pair standing quite close together under the dreamy canopy of a gazebo.

Meanwhile, the poster is the latest follow-up after Netflix teased fans with a single portrait of Sophie holding her masquerade ball mask behind her back. The tagline, “Unmask true love,” only serves to heighten our excitement for what’s sure to be a fairytale-like season of magical Regency romance.

As seen in the video, it appears that one of Sophie’s silver gloves won’t make it out of the masquerade ball, leaving Benedict a scrap of her to go off on when he inevitably tries finding the Lady in Silver. Enchanted by Sophie’s masked self in the poster, her identity is still a mystery to Benedict. As the logline for Season 4 reveals, Benedict has been happy leading his bohemian lifestyle, loath to settle down until he’s captivated by the Lady in Silver at his mother’s highly buzzed about masquerade ball. The look in both of their eyes already has us swooning.

Based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, Season 4 of Netflix’s Shondaland hit will draw upon Cinderella motifs to tell Sophie’s story as she hails from a class not typically attending balls, until this fateful evening, where she’ll meet Benedict. Now that fans can mark their calendars with a premiere date, stay tuned for more exciting reveals in the weeks ahead as Bridgerton‘s Season 4 return approaches, and let us know what you think of the latest reveals in the comments section.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, 2026

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 2026