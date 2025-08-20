Bridgerton‘s fourth season may be looming on the horizon, but fans already have the reassurance that Netflix‘s Regency-era Shondaland hit will be back for Seasons 5 and 6. But how much longer will it last beyond that? Shonda Rhimes recently teased exciting plans for the show’s future while speaking at the Edinburgh Film Festival on August 20, 2025.

According to Express, Rhimes was asked about the show’s planned future at the streamer, “How many seasons do you think it will run for?” a reporter asked the superstar producer, and Rhimes teased, “Exactly eight.”

In other words, there’s room to hope that Seasons 7 and 8 will follow behind the previously greenlit Seasons 5 and 6. How long it would take for those seasons to arrive remains to be seen, as it’s been roughly a two-year waiting period between each chapter of the romance series based on Julia Quinn’s books.

“The Bridgerton series is eight children. Violet Bridgerton and all eight of her children married. So every season is a child,” Rhimes explained of the show mirroring the books.

But don’t let that dash hopes for expansion in the TV universe, as the creative hinted that there is “a possibility for spinoffs” based on characters and stories from Quinn.

This update is sure to excite fans who are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the series, with Season 4 putting its sights on the second-eldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict (Luke Thompson). Season 4 of Bridgerton will chronicle Benedict’s romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), whom he meets as the Lady in Silver at the highly anticipated masquerade ball.

News on Bridgerton‘s fourth season is forthcoming, but in the meantime, Rhimes’ indication that a complete adaptation of the Bridgerton is on the horizon seems to confirm that the remaining siblings who have yet to take center stage – Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), and Gregory (Will Tilston) – are likely to get their big moment down the road.

Until there’s official confirmation made on Season 7 and Season 8 potential, we’ll maintain hope after Rhimes’ comments. But what do you think? Would you like to see eight seasons of Bridgerton? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for any news or updates around the topic in the future.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, 2026, Netflix