Ken Jennings Reveals Frightening ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Set Secret

Ken Jennings has revealed a set secret from Celebrity Jeopardy! that fans did not know about. The stage is not completely flat like most people think….and Ken admits it catches him out and gives him frights, too.

The show’s host shared a photo of himself on the set of Jeopardy!. He took a photo of himself standing next to the Celebrity Jeopardy! logo on the floor. The logo was enclosed in a circle with “celebrity” in yellow and lights inside of it. “Jeopardy!” was in big, solid white letters. The words appeared to be cut out in the floor instead of a flat logo on the stage.

“Love the contestants, hate wondering when I’m going to trip over this giant thing on the floor,” he captioned the photo. Jennings wore a white, floral-collared shirt in the post. In the second photo, the host looked at the logo in fright.

After spending some time in Australia with his wife, Mindy, for their anniversary, Jennings is back filming the game show. He hosts all versions, including the syndicated version, spinoffs, and tournaments. Celebrity Jeopardy! aired Season 3 earlier this year. The Season 4 premiere date has not yet been announced, but it appears to be coming soon if they are filming already.

This fact shocked some fans. “I thought it was flat this whole time! 😶,” an Instagram user commented.

“Be careful!” warned a fan.

“You’re so silly, which makes you an excellent host!” a third added.

“Wait… isn’t the logo flat?” wondered another.

Both Celebrity Jeopardy! and the syndicated game show film on Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. They just swap the logos out.

W. Kamau Bell won Season 3 in April. Lisa Ann Walter won Season 2, and Ike Barinholtz was the first winner of the spinoff game show. The lineup and premiere date for Season 4 have not yet been announced, but stay tuned for news in the upcoming months.

