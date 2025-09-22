Ken Jennings has taken a break from filming Jeopardy! to celebrate a special milestone with his wife, Mindy. The game show host shared a rare photo of her on his Instagram.

Jennings shared a photo of him and Mindy in Australia as they stood in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. “I’m not sure where the years went or how I got this lucky, but this marriage is officially 25 years old. It can now rent a car!” he captioned the post on September 20.

“(This week is also the 25th anniversary of the Sydney Olympics, but that’s not why we’re here. That would be a weird system for planning an anniversary trip),” Ken Jennings ended. Many fans wished them a happy anniversary in the comments.

Ken and Mindy got married in 2000, after they met at Brigham Young University. They have two children together — a son, Dylan, 23, and a daughter, Caitlin, 19. She recently went away to college, leaving Ken and Mindy empty-nesters.

“Mindy!!! So happy to see you,” a fan said.

“Your sweetie is gorgeous! Lucky you,” another wrote.

“Your wife is beautiful!” added a third. Jennings very rarely shares photos of his wife and children.

Jennings shared more photos of their trip on his Instagram over the weekend. The first one was of a koala bear sleeping and then face-palming. “Me when I booked us an 8pm dinner, forgetting that our body clocks would still be on US time,” he captioned the post.

The Jeopardy! host also joked that trees in Australia look like they “came out of a LEGO set” because of their jagged and symmetrical branches. Ken and Mindy also met a celebrity while on their trip.

“I don’t mean to brag, but we’ve been hanging out with a LOT of celebrities here in Sydney. For example, here’s one of the seagulls from Finding Nemo,” he captioned the post.

Episodes of Jeopardy! shouldn’t be affected by this trip. However, he probably had to cram in a lot of filming since the game show is films a few weeks in advance. It’s not clear how long they are on the trip for.

