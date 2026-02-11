‘Live’: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Divulge Their Extreme Nighttime Beauty Routines

What To Know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed their elaborate nighttime beauty routines on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa showed off several of her beauty items, including a face mask and he retainers.

The couple poked reminisced about their younger, simpler days, and poked fun at the lengths they now go to for self-care.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos put a lot of work into getting themselves TV-ready, and it starts with their respective nighttime routines.

The couple opened up about the unique ways they get ready for bed on the Wednesday, February 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. During their start-of-show discussion, Ripa said she sleeps in a “T-Rex position,” which causes pain in her arms and hands. Executive producer Michael Gelman shared a potential solution to her pain, suggesting she wrap towels around her arms and secure them with an elastic band to prevent them from bending toward her chest.

Though Ripa didn’t seem opposed to the idea, she joked, “I don’t know how much more I can subject Mark to.” She then showed off several of her nighttime products, including a jelly face mask. “I sleep in it, and it melts into your skin. And in the morning, I peel it off, and it’s like a miracle. I look just like this,” she explained.

Ripa went on to put in her retainers and put on her pair of glasses. “And then, I say to Mark, ‘So, what do you want to watch tonight?'” she joked. As Consuelos helped her tie a towel around one of her arms, she added, “How much more is Mark supposed to tolerate?”

Consuelos, for his part, said he uses “nasal dilators” and mouth tape every night. Pretending to lean in and kiss her husband. Ripa said, “And then, we go, ‘Goodnight, honey!'”

While the couple have developed multi-step nighttime routines over the years, Ripa told audience members that that didn’t always used to be the case. “Let me tell you something, because I see there’s young people here. I see young people here. We used to be hot and sexy,” she quipped, retainer still in her mouth. “We didn’t know it at the time. We had no idea that we were cute in any way. We didn’t use to have to take vitamins.”

Refusing Consuelos’ request to pop out her retainer, Ripa continued, “I didn’t use to wear a retainer. I didn’t need glasses. I didn’t put on hormone cream. I didn’t even talk about the hormone cream, because the whole rest of me is slippery, too, very slippery. I’m a very slippery person. I go into bed. I look nuts for the love of you people.”

Ripa and Consuelos met as costars on All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot one year later. They went on to welcome three kids — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin — and have been cohosting Live together since 2023.

The couple are no strangers to poking fun at themselves on TV. Earlier this month, Consuelos shared a photo of himself with a missing tooth while recounting how his temporary tooth implant popped out during a flight.

“As we’re taking off, it pops out,” he said on the show’s February 4 episode of flying to Canada to film an episode of Riverdale. Now, I’ve got to be on this flight for the next five-and-a-half hours, and I’ve got to make it through without swallowing it and keeping it up there. And I luckily had my flipper with me, but I didn’t tell anybody. I was like, ‘I have just one day of work, a few scenes.'”

Before getting the permanent implant inserted upon returning home, he decided to go toothless for a double date with Ripa and their friends. “It was a bit of freedom to go out in New York City [with no tooth],” he said while showing off his funny photo.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, Check Local Listings