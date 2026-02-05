Kelly Ripa Admits She Stopped Talking to Kids After ‘Fighting and Arguing’

What To Know Kelly Ripa admitted she stopped talking to her three adult children for several hours on Christmas after a disagreement over which family photos could be posted on Instagram.

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, decided to exclude their kids from their 2025 Christmas card due to ongoing disputes about photo approvals, opting instead to pose with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Ripa expressed her frustration with the annual photo approval process and shared her hope to eventually feature the Radio City Rockettes on a future Christmas card.

Kelly Ripa revealed she gave her three adult children the silent treatment over a disagreement about Instagram photos.

On the Tuesday (February 3) episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the long-time morning talk show host explained to her guest, Bronwyn Newport, that she recently got into an argument with her children, Michael (28), Lola (24), and Joaquin (22).

The incident happened over the holidays when Ripa wanted to post a slideshow of family photos on Instagram. What should have been a simple task turned into a huge ordeal when her kids refused to approve certain pictures for public posting.

“I’ve got to tell you, I tried to post a family carousel on Instagram on Christmas,” Ripa said, per People. “I stopped talking to my kids for about four hours on Christmas because of the fighting and the arguing over, ‘You can’t use that picture of me. Well, you can’t use that picture of me.'”

She added, “I was like, ‘Guys, it’s just a picture of us at church. It’s not that deep. We’re just in front of the Christmas tree at church.'”

Ripa, who shares her three children with her husband and Live with Kelly and Mark co-host Mark Consuelos, has previously aired her frustrations about wrangling her kids for family photos.

In December, Ripa and Consuelos told People that they decided to cut their kids out of their 2025 Christmas card. “We’re tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year,” Consuelos told the outlet. “They’re out.”

“We’ve cut them out,” Ripa confirmed before revealing that her children were not happy about it. “They complained that they’re not in the Christmas card this year. They feel very slighted, and [said] ‘How could you?'”

However, Ripa stood by the decision, adding, “I said, ‘I’m tired of waiting around for you to approve a picture. I’ve got to move.”

Instead, Ripa and Consuelos took their Christmas card snap with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. “Mark just has a look on his face that is like… he’s so excited and happy,” Ripa said of the pic. “He’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him in a Christmas card.”

Another year, when the kids were being uncooperative, Ripa and Consuelos posed for a Christmas card photo with the latter’s TV family from the show Riverdale.

As for future Christmas cards, Ripa said the dream is to take a snap with the Radio City Rockettes.

“Every year I’m like, ‘We gotta get a picture with the Rockettes’ but we do the show so late and I gotta get my Christmas card to the printer early,” she explained. “So maybe we’ll do a picture this year for next year’s Christmas card.”