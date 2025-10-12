When usual “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost offered an underwhelming punchline about a record-breaking childbirth on Saturday Night Live last night, guest host Amy Poehler popped in to reclaim her spot at the desk. And she brought along two of her fellow “Weekend Update” co-anchors.

“Ah, my first wife and my second wife, everybody,” Poehler said, as Tina Fey and Seth Meyers joined her at the desk. (Fey co-anchored “Weekend Update” with Poehler from 2004 to 2006, and Meyers did so from 2006 to 2008.)

And so Poehler, Fey, Meyers, challenged Jost and current co-anchor Michael Che to a “‘Weekend Update’ Joke Off.”

Here’s a sampling of the punchlines the contenders delivered (no pun intended):

Che: “Here’s a fun fact. The second the baby was out, the woman zipped around the world like a deflated balloon.”

Fey: “A woman in Tennessee gave birth to a 13-pound baby, because it’s Tennessee, and the baby was also pregnant.”

Jost: “A woman gave birth to a 13-pound baby. The baby’s nickname is Magician because it basically sawed his mother in half.”

Meyers: “A woman in Tennessee broke a hospital record after giving birth to a 13-pound baby, and then she broke off her husband’s penis to make sure it never happened again.”

Poehler: “A woman in Tennessee broke a hospital record after giving birth to a 13-pound baby. The record is for loosest vagina and was previously held by me.”

In case you missed it, a Tennessee woman named Shelby Martin went viral on TikTok — with more than 40 million views — as she announced the birth of Cassian, her 12 pound, 14 ounce baby.

And Cassian is the largest baby born at Nashville’s TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital in the last three years, according to WSMV.

“After loss comes light. Just one year after experiencing an unimaginable loss on her birthday, this mom welcomed the greatest gift — Baby Cassian — who now shares the same birthday as her,” the hospital said in a statement.

In her TikTok post, Martin wrote, “When people talk about having a big baby like [I don’t know] ball, but trust me… I know ball.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC