Ken Jennings Confirmed as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host for 2 More Seasons

We’ll take more Ken Jennings for two more seasons of Jeopardy!, please. With the announcement of the game show being renewed for two more seasons, fans can’t help but wonder if Jennings will continue to host.

The short answer is seemingly yes. In a March 25 press release, the number one syndicated show was renewed for seasons 43 and 44 (the show is currently on season 42). This came at the same time that its rival, Wheel of Fortune, was also renewed for two more seasons. There is no official word on Jennings’ contract and how long it will run for exactly.

The press release shared that Jeopardy! is hosted by Ken Jennings, indicating that he will return for the next two seasons. Jennings’ journey to host didn’t come easy, however.

After Alex Trebek‘s death, Jeopardy! scrambled to find a permanent host. Executive producer Mike Richards was the host for one week, but after some controversy, the game show looked for a different host. There was then a slew of guest hosts, including LeVar Burton, Jennings, and more.

In 2021, it was announced that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings would switch off as hosts. He hosted the syndicated versions while Bialik hosted the spinoffs, occasionally filling in for Jennings if needed.

Bialik was then let go as host in 2023, and Jennings has been the sole host since then, hosting all versions of the game show, except for Pop Culture Jeopardy!. That honor went to Colin Jost.

Jeopardy! has only had five hosts of the syndicated version in its 42 seasons — Art Fleming (1964 to 1979), Trebek (1984 to 2020), Mike Richards (one week in 2021), Bialik (2021 to 2023), and Jennings (2021 to present). And it appears Jennings isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

In July 2025, Jennings, who won 74 games in his original run, told TV Insider, “The last host worked into his 80s. Traditionally, it’s not a job you retire from. I didn’t know at the time, but now that I have a few years under my belt, I think I understand why Alex wanted to do it. It’s just such an incredibly fun job. You’re playing along with the smartest folks and getting to see them do their thing up close. I really feel very lucky that I’m still part of the Jeopardy! family after all these years. And I have no plans to hang it up.”

Do you think Ken Jennings is the right fit or should someone else be the host? Let us know in the comments.

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