Saturday Night Live is traveling across the pond for the show’s brand-new version.

A British version of the legendary NBC sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live U.K., will hit TV screens later this year. “Broadcast live each week, this brand-new U.K. version brings the high-wire, anything-can-happen energy that makes SNL a cultural force, now reimagined through a distinctly British lens,” the show’s description reads. “A new guest host will take the helm each week, putting their distinctive stamp on the SNL formula alongside a chart-topping musical guest.”

In a February 4 statement, the show’s lead producer, James Longman, said, “The U.K. is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now, and this cast represents the freshest voices we have. They’re bold, exciting, and of course, incredibly funny. The chemistry between them is something special. and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.”

Phil Edgar Jones, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky, said in a statement of his own, “We all need a laugh like never before, so we’re beyond excited to bring Saturday Night Live to the U.K., only 50 short years after it first launched in the U.S.. The show’s long-standing legacy of discovering and nurturing outstanding comedy talent speaks for itself, and this U.K. version will build on that legacy with the support of Lorne Michaels, a brilliant local production team, and an exciting new generation of voices. Saturday nights are looking bright!”

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Saturday Night Live U.K., including who’s in the cast, when it premieres, and whether it will be available to watch in the U.S.

Who are the cast members of Saturday Night Live U.K.?

The SNL U.K. cast includes several up-and-coming British actors and comedians, including Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young.

When does Saturday Night Live U.K. premiere?

Viewers will hear “Live from London, it’s Saturday Night,” for the first time when SNL U.K. premieres on Saturday, March 21, on the U.K. network Sky and the streaming service NOW. The show’s debut outing will consist of six hilarious episodes.

Will Saturday Night Live U.K. air in the U.S.?

It has not been revealed how U.S. viewers can tune in to SNL U.K. Sky is owned by NBCUniversal’s same parent company, Comcast, so it’s likely episodes will eventually become available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

Will Saturday Night Live U.K. follow the same format as SNL?

“Written, rehearsed and performed in the week of each show, every episode is staged in front of a live studio audience and features an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music, and a U.K. take on SNL‘s iconic news satire, Weekend Update,” the show’s official description reveals.”

Is Lorne Michaels involved in Saturday Night Live U.K.?

While Longman will serve as the show’s lead producer, SNL creator Michaels will executive produce the series. The show will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio’s U.K. production team, as well as Broadway Video.

Additional creatives include Liza Clare as the show’s director and Daran Jonno Johnson as SNL U.K.‘s head writer.

Will any U.S. cast members appear on Saturday Night Live U.K.?

It has not been announced whether any U.S. SNL cast members, past or present, will show up on the show’s U.K. counterpart.

Saturday Night Live U.K., Series Premiere, Saturday, March 21, Sky and streaming on Now