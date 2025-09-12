‘High Potential’s Daniel Sunjata Says Morgan & Karadec Have Romantic ‘Options’ in Season 2

While many High Potential fans are rooting for a romance between Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), both characters will seemingly have a busy love life in High Potential Season 2.

“I’m not surprised that people jumped on board with that because it’s between the lines and almost implied,” Sunjata said of the connection between his and Olson’s characters in an interview with Us Weekly published on Friday, September 12. “But Morgan meets a lot of people as she moves around.”

He went on to add, “She’s got options. Karadec probably has a few options, too. We’ll see what happens.”

Judy Reyes, who plays Selena Soto, teased that thanks to Season 2’s longer episode length, several of the characters “have options” when it comes to their love lives. Olson’s onscreen kids, Matthew Lamb (Elliot) and Amirah J (Ava), meanwhile, have some of their own opinions about who Morgan should end up with on the show.

“I was a big Morgan and Karadec fan. Now if my dad [Roman] is coming back, I feel like I have to root for my own father,” Amirah told the outlet. Lamb is holding out hope for his own TV dad, Taran Killam, as well.

“I’ve planned this out in my head so many times. Morgan and Karadec will start dating, but then they’re going to find Roman, and he is going to come back,” Lamb shared. “Then Karadec is going to be sad. But then [my onscreen dad] Ludo [Killam] is going to be sad because he isn’t with Morgan. It just never works. It’s stressful. Let’s explore everything so everyone’s happy and get all the options [in there].”

Season 2 will once again see Morgan use her high IQ to help the LAPD’s Major Crimes Unit solve cases. In addition to the return of her missing ex, Roman, the new episodes will also introduce Steve Howey as Captain Wagner.

“We built a character that isn’t just coming in to sort of be the new boss and disrupt in the traditional ways and all that,” showrunner Todd Harthan shared in a recent TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview interview.

Describing Wagner as “a weird, enigmatic” character with hidden demons, Harthan also teased how he will play into Morgan and Karadec’s potentially romantic connection.

“I think, for me, we wanted to let [Wagner] breathe, see how he fits into our world before we went, ‘Oh, let’s decide that this is what’s going to happen between those two,’ or, ‘This is what’s going to happen between this potential love triangle.’ So it’s still an evolving storyline,” Harthan stated. “But yeah, that’s always part of the ingredients that we throw in to see if it’s worth writing to.”

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC