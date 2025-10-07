Lauren Alaina Breaks Down in Tears as She Remembers Her Late Dad

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Country star Lauren Alaina shared a heartbreaking video on Monday (October 6), opening up about the loss of her father and offering support for others who may be battling addiction. The singer’s dad battled alcohol addiction during his life and got sober in 2013, but relapsed again before his death.

“This is a really hard video for me to make, but I’m gonna do it to honor my dad,” said a teary-eyed Alaina. “Today would’ve been his 13th year of sobriety if he had made it. He passed away a little over a year ago. But he didn’t make it to his 12th year either, and I’m not even sure about his 11th. He relapsed, and it’s a major contributing factor to why he’s no longer here with us.”

She continued, “If you’re struggling, there are so many people who love you and for you to love yourself and to get the help that you need. Surround yourself with people who love you.”

Alaina, who rose to fame as the runner-up on the tenth season of American Idol in 2011, told her followers that she was sorting through her dad’s old clothes. Some she noted would be made into a blanket for her daughter, Beni Doll, while the rest will be donated to a veterans’ charity.

“Maybe there’s a man out there who needs it and can wear my dad’s clothes and find hope, find the hope that my dad couldn’t find,” she added.

The Dancing With the Stars alum also opened up about her grief in the post’s caption, writing, “My heart aches today more than it did for his birthday or Father’s Day. In a perfect world, we would be celebrating 13 years of his sobriety. Today I choose to honor him still.”

She noted that her dad was a proud “father and pawpaw” and “Army veteran,” calling him “the funniest person I have ever met.”

“He is so missed. Love yourself and others. Prioritize your mental health. Surround yourself with people who help you in your healing journey,” she concluded. “I so wish my dad had done this. If you know any veterans organization that could benefit from my daddy’s belongings, please share below. I know that would make him proud.”

Fans and friends jumped into the comments to share their support, including country star Chase Matthew, who wrote, “I admire your strength, love you Lauren ❤️.”

“I am so proud of you for sharing this and your vulnerability. I love you so much,” added another.

“As someone who has watched addiction and what it can do. I am so proud of your raw vulnerability to post this my friend. We all praying for you and your loved ones. Love you much Lauren,” said one commenter.

Another added, “Sending you so much love today. You speaking out is going to make a difference for so many people.”

“So amazed by your heart, sharing the hard things with so much grace and love to try and help others,” wrote one fan.

“Oh Lauren, this breaks me. Your dad was such a beautiful soul. I’m so sorry. It’s one of the hardest things to ever understand. Sending you all the love today and always!!” added another.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.