‘The Price Is Right’: Teacher Has Wild Celebration After $7,766 Bonkers Win

A The Price Is Right contestant walked away with a big prize and celebrated wildly on set.

Elizabeth Smith, from Southern California, appeared on the game show on Tuesday, September 30. She is a general education teacher at Centralia Elementary School in Anaheim.

She was the top bidder for the second item up for bid, which was an Apple 24-inch desktop computer with a screen cleaner and wipe kit. She bid $1,101, just one $1 above the next highest bid. Smith won since the computer was $1,318.

The Price Is Right contestant then made her way to the stage to play Bonkers. On a board are four numbers. A contestant has to guess the correct price of the prize shown on the show. In this case, it was a living set featuring a sofa with two footrests, a coffee table, a floor lamp, and a speaker set.

The number shown on the board was 5473. She had to decide whether the actual numbers were higher or lower than what was shown in 30 seconds. In order to do that, Smith had to stick a circular paddle above or below the number.

After she placed them all, she had to hit a button that would tell her if she was correct. If a buzzer sounded, she was wrong. If there was a ding, she was right.

Smith first placed the paddles under the four, seven, and three, and above the five. She then changed the one to above the three. Smith hit the button, and she was wrong. She then changed the seven to be above, but it was still wrong. Smith changed the seven and three to be under, but didn’t hit the right price.

She went on to try a bunch of different combinations. Smith finally settled on above the five, above the four, below the seven, and above the three. However, when she placed them, the paddle on the seven fell off as she raced to hit the button.

“That’s ok! We know where it is,” host Drew Carey said.

Smith pressed the button and had the correct price, which was $7,766. The crowd erupted in a cheer, and she said, “I won! I won!” Smith continued to celebrate by running around the set and hugging model Rachel Reynolds, telling her “You’re beautiful” and squealing “Shut up, no way! I won!”

“Nice job!” Drew Carey said.

“Wow! What a great finish,” a YouTuber user said.

“This is amazing!” wrote another.

“Fantastic win. Way to go defeating Bonkers!” a third added.

Smith spun a 90 on the Showcase Showdown wheel and advanced to the Showcase. She faced off against Gwen. Smith bid $32,500 on a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains, spa services for a year, and a 2025 Hyundai Venue SEL. Sadly, she was only a few hundred dollars off, as the actual retail price was $32,309. Gwen won the Showcase.