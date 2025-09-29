Drew Scott Shares Adorable Way Daughter Piper Is Just Like Wife Linda Phan

Drew Scott‘s 1-year-old daughter, Piper, has adopted one of her mother Linda Phan‘s funniest habits.

“Like mother, like daughter!😴😂,” Scott captioned a Saturday, September 27, Instagram post featuring several photos of Piper and Linda taking naps around the house. In the post’s first slide, Piper’s big brother, 3-year-old Parker, stood over her as she cuddled a pillow on the floor. The second photo saw Phan take a snooze on what looked like a children’s play mat.

The post’s third slide featured Piper taking a nap on a pile of pillows, while the fourth slide showed Piper taking an unconventional rest in a chair while standing up.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Piper’s adorable napping habit. “That is a gift. The ability to fall asleep anywhere is something I wish to goodness I possessed! Lucky!” one Instagram user commented underneath the post. Another added, “Hahaha I wish I could sleep like that xx.”

“What a darling, too cute 😍,” a different user gushed. Someone else shared, “OMG! This is too cute! She is definitely mommy’s girl LOL!❤️❤️😂😴.”

Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott, also commented, “My niece can 💤 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

Drew and Phan tied the knot in 2018 and became parents with the birth of Parker in 2022. The trio became a family of four with the birth of Piper in 2024.

Drew is no stranger to sharing glimpses into his family life with fans via social media, though he maintains his kids’ privacy by keeping their faces out of photos and videos. Earlier this month, Drew poked fun at his daughter sleeping while standing up in a funny Instagram video.

“I don’t think she’s ready for bed,” he said in a September 15 clip of Piper leaning on a chair before bedtime. The Property Brothers Instagram account called the video “so cute” in a comment, while HGTV’s Jasmine Roth wrote, “Omg hahahahhahahaha!”

On September 6, Drew bid farewell to summer by sharing several photos of his family’s summer adventures. “Wrapping up the summer with laughter, love, music and great food. Family time is the best,” he captioned the Instagram post, which included several photos of Pahn and their kids, as well as snaps of Parker taking martial arts lessons and Piper playing different instruments.

Drew and Phan previously took their children and their parents on a European vacation to Scotland, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. He shared toddler travel tips in an August 27 Instagram video, telling fans, “Think through everything you could need, like a car seatbelt lock clip or travel router for baby monitors.”

He shared photos from the trip via Instagram on August 8, writing, “Family trip with ages 1-91. Scotland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland. We had the most amazing experiences with the kiddos. Now I sleep.”