‘Wheel of Fortune’ $1 Million Winner Hid Win from New Boyfriend

Wheel of Fortune $1 million winner Christina Derevjanik shared a shocking fact about her win: she didn’t tell her boyfriend right away.

Derevjanik not only became the highest winner ever on the game show with $1,035,155, but she was the first $1 million winner in the Ryan Seacrest era. She is now only the fourth person in Wheel‘s history to win the $1 million prize during the Bonus Round, after landing on the wedge during the game.

The Wheel winner shared with the New York Post that her boyfriend “had no idea” she won that much money. Since Derevjanik filmed the episode four months ago, she has held onto that secret since May. Derevjanik couldn’t tell anyone that she won until her episode aired on September 30.

However, she only started dating her boyfriend a few weeks before her win. Derevjanik’s boyfriend did not attend her viewing party in Stamford, Connecticut, since he was in Boston, Massachusetts. But he did tune in to see her win.

“He called me [after the show aired] and was just so excited,” the marketing manager told the outlet. “He is absolutely thrilled for me.”

She plans to take her boyfriend on at least one of the trips she won to Montana and Tokyo. The winner was not allowed to tell anyone, but her parents “saw a little pep in her step” leading up to the episode. The only person who knew about her win was her boss, who flew out to Los Angeles with her. Despite the big payout, Derevjanik revealed to TV Insider that she isn’t leaving her job.

“I’m really excited about what the future holds now that I have this financial freedom,” Derevjanik told the New York Post. She said that she plans to pay off her student loans and buy a house with the money.

She is, however, going to spoil her dog, Hazel.

