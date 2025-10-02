‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Car But Won’t Be Keeping It

A Wheel of Fortune contestant won a car during the Bonus Round, but she won’t be the one driving it. Her teenage daughter claimed it before she even won it.

Andrea Kennedy, from Orlando, Florida, played against Jarri Machelle-Melton, from Marlboro, New York, and Michael Nichols, from Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, October 1. Kennedy is a mom to two “sweet and sassy” teenage daughters, Indy and Harper. She also brought her boyfriend of five years with her.

Machelle-Melton, a die-hard sports fan, solved the first toss-up and asked host Ryan Seacrest when does he sleep since he has so many jobs. “Jarri, I’m asleep right now,” Seacrest responded. “I sleep in my suit, in case I’m on call.”

Nichols, a recent University of Wisconsin graduate, solved the second toss-up for $2,000. He also solved the first puzzle — “Flaky Forgetful Friends” — for $3,000. Kennedy solved “Monday Night Football” and got to keep the one million-dollar wedge she landed on. However, she landed on Bankrupt during the next puzzle and had to give up the wedge. She solved “Riding My Bike Everywhere” during the prize puzzle and won a trip to Amsterdam, giving her a total of $13,143.

None of the contestants got the first triple toss-up, which was “Coffee Date.” Kennedy and Machelle-Melton both solved one each. Kennedy solved “Giving a Fake Phone Number” for the last puzzle. She had a final total of $18,443. Both Machelle-Melton and Nichols left with $3,000.

During the Bonus Round, it was established that her boyfriend, Trace, would be going on the trip to Amsterdam with her. However, if she won the car, her daughters would take that.

“The youngest one already called the car,” Kennedy shared.

“Ok, Harper. This spin is for you,” Ryan Seacrest said.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” the game show contestant chose “C,M,D, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “_ _RE_ _N D_ _L_MAT.”

Kennedy knew the second word was “Diplomat.” “Foreign Diplomat?” she guessed.

“That’s it!” Seacrest said. He turned the envelope around and showed her that she won the Ford. “Harper’s going to be very happy,” the host said. This made her grand total $52,148.

“Go get in your daughter’s car,” he joked.

