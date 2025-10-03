‘Big Brother’ Fans Give Verdict on BB Blockbuster Twist

For the past two seasons of Big Brother, the show has had similar twists — the AI Arena and the BB Blockbuster. Now that Season 27 is over, fans are giving their verdict.

Both the AI Arena and the BB Blockbuster saw three houseguests on the block instead of the usual two. Each week, the final three nominees after the Power of Veto ceremony battled against each other in the twists. Whoever won was taken off the block. Then the two nominees vied for their houseguests’ votes to stay.

The twist was first introduced in Season 26 to fit the AI theme, and was brought back in Season 27 with a different name but the same concept. Now, fans are giving their opinion on the twist and if they want it back for future seasons.

“Thoughts on the BB Blockbuster?” a Reddit user posted. “Now that it’s been here for 2 seasons, what are your thoughts? Do you prefer the 3 eviction nominations with the BB Blockbuster or the traditional 2 nominees?”

One fan said that they didn’t mind the twist, but it should have stopped when the Jury began, which had nine people left in the house. It stopped when there were seven people left.

“It is perfect for the early game, horrible for the mid to end game,” another echoed.

“Needs to stop at the jury. Also, I lowkey don’t like the 7-person jury. I want the 9-person jury back 😭😭,” a fan said.

“I like it a lot, but it overstayed in BB27. I think it should either be until the end of prejury or maybe even just for the first 5 weeks,” a Reddit user commented.

“One of the best early game twists Big Brother has ever had. It’s awful once there are too few people, though. First 4-6 weeks it’s great, after that it needs to go. Latest, it could go without killing the game, is up to the jury imo. If it ended at the jury this season, I think it would’ve made the end game even better,” a fan said.

One fan suggested, “I like it, but I’d like to see a couple of new powers get thrown in as well. Have a Blockbuster veto power, where someone can activate it and negate the blockbuster entirely for the week, or toss in the extra veto or safety. It’s a fun element, but the powers really aid where traditional play gets lost.”

Many fans said they don’t like it when a houseguest is backdoored, so they love the Blockbuster. Backdooring a houseguest means they aren’t put up on the block initially and don’t have the chance to win the Veto, so they are put up on the block after the veto is used.

However, on the other side of things, some Big Brother fans don’t like the twist. “It’s dumb. What’s the point of winning HOH if your plans can be foiled and you’ve got 3 people pissed at you already instead of 2,” one said.

“I’m not a big fan, but it’s here to stay. Two things I would change is to let the HoH play in it. If the HoH wins, they get to pick who gets off the block. The second thing I would change is for it to end at Jury at max. Makes no sense to keep it beyond that,” another naysayer wrote.

“I hate it and have always hated it. All it does is continue to reward comp beasts. Last season was especially bad with it going well into the jury phase,” a third commented.

“I don’t like it. Let’s just get rid of Blockbuster AND veto altogether. Once you’re nominated, you need to put in the work to stay in the house,” one last fan said.

