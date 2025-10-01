Even though Big Brother Season 27 just ended, fans can always expect the unexpected from the reality show. Has Big Brother been renewed for Season 28? Read on to find out.

Big Brother is a reality competition series, where strangers move into a house together for 80 to 90 days and are cut off completely from the outside world. They participate in competitions in order to win safety for the week. There are also have-nots, who have to sleep in uncomfortable beds, take cold showers, and eat slop.

Whoever makes it to the end wins $750,000. Second place takes home $75,000. Another houseguest is voted America’s Favorite Houseguest and is given $50,000. This award went to Keanu Soto on Season 27.

In Season 27, Ashley Hollis won in a six-to-one vote against Vince Panaro. She evicted Morgan Pope after winning the final Head of Household competition.

After the shocking finale, will Big Brother return for another season? Here is everything we know about Season 28.

Has Big Brother been renewed?

While there is no official announcement as of yet, there was a casting call for the next season during the finale, so Season 28 looks promising.

Who will host Season 28?

Julie Chen Moonves is expected to return as host. She had hosted every season. Moonves conducts interviews, hosts live competitions, and emcees live episodes.

When will Big Brother 28 air?

If the show is renewed, Big Brother is expected to air sometime in Summer 2026. The show typically starts in late June/ or early July.

When is Big Brother on?

It is hard to tell for sure when Season 28 will air. Season 27 aired on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c. In the past, the show has aired on Tuesdays and sometimes at 9/8c. Season 28’s schedule is currently unclear.

Who will be on Season 28?

It is too soon to know who the cast is for the upcoming season. Check back here when the cast is announced a few weeks before the premiere.

Where can you stream Big Brother Season 27?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the live stream through the local CBS affiliate on the service, plus it is available on demand to those customers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers do not have live feed access but do have next-day on-demand access to episodes.

