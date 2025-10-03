Wheel of Fortune fans were left cracking up over the end of the October 2 episode. The game show revealed a secret and showed announcer Jim Thornton in a rare clip.

“You’ve heard of movie magic? Let us introduce you to ✨ game show magic ✨,” the Instagram post was captioned. “The show vs BTS.”

“Don’t you just love fall?” Vanna White said, sitting next to Thornton and Ryan Seacrest as leaves fell above them. The men grasped Wheel of Fortune cups. “Sweater weather.”

“The crisp air,” Jim Thornton said.

“Pumpkin spice lattes,” White chimed in.

“Nothing beats fall in Los Angeles, California,” Seacrest said.

The camera then panned out to show the three of them sitting on a bench on set with fake trees behind them. A crew member stood on a ladder to the side and threw fake leaves on them out of a plastic shopping bag. The crowd laughed.

“You gotta love Hollywood,” Ryan Seacrest said.

As the hosts gave their outros, Seacrest looked up at the crew member and joked, “More, more, more! Dump it!”

White leaned into Thornton and laughed as the crew member turned the bag upside down and dumped it on their heads. Another crew member held up a fan, so the leaves would fall on them.

Fans cracked up in the comments. Many of them commented with laughing emojis.

“The Jet2 reference,” said another. “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday” has been a popular sound on TikTok since the summer.

“Love it every time you guys show Jim on-camera! He’s one of a kind!” another fan said. Thornton joined Wheel of Fortune in 2011 after the death of Charlie O’Donnell.

“Funny ending,” a third added.

“Great video,” said another.

“It’s good to have fun,” one last fan said.

