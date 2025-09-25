‘Bargain Block’ Is Returning to HGTV — But Not in the Way You Think

A brand new group of viewers will soon be able to watch Bargain Block following its HGTV cancellation.

On Tuesday, September 23, HGTV UK announced via its social media channels that the home renovation series will soon air past episodes across the pond. “The hunt for hidden gems and jaw-dropping transformations is back — don’t miss the premiere of Bargain Block in just 2 weeks! 💎😱,” the network captioned a trailer for the show’s upcoming U.K. release.

Fans of the series were excited to see the show get new life after it wrapped up its four-season run on HGTV earlier this month. “I love these guys. They buy a property that I swear the only thing they should do is tear it down and start from scratch,” one user commented on HGTV UK’s Facebook page. “Then Evan [Thomas] and Keith [Bynum] work their magic…and yes, I said MAGIC, no other way you can describe it, next thing you know, here come Shea [Hicks-Whitfield] and before you know it a family has a new beautiful, unique, one of a kind home and a Detroit neighborhood has new life. HGTV what were you thinking letting this talented, caring, funny crew go.”

Another person wrote, “Such a wonderful show. These guys (and their realtor Shea) have changed so many lives in Detroit, house by house. Bringing Detroit back, neighborhoods block by block. Working on houses no one else would touch. Bringing them back to life. This show should be picked up by another network.”

Hicks-Whitfield also shared the U.K. premiere announcement clip via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 25, writing, “Get ready, UK!”

According to HGTV UK’s website, a few of Bargain Block‘s Season 4 episodes will premiere on the network starting on October 7, including “The London House,” “The Crumbling Cottage,” “Once Upon A Time In Detroit,” “Betting on Detroit,” “Casa Frida,” and “Tropical And Trendy.”

Back in June, Bynum announced that Bargain Block was canceled by HGTV after previously being greenlit for a fifth season. “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually starting on Evan’s birthday,” he explained to his Instagram followers. “But they are the remainder of Season 4 ’cause they did not renew the show for Season 5.”

Bargain Block was the first in a slew of HGTV home renovation show cancellations this year, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. Bargain Block began airing its final episodes on August 20 and officially concluded on September 10.

Bynum thanked the show’s cast and crew, as well as the city of Detroit, Michigan, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute the day of the series finale. “Evan, Shea and I experienced something that most people will only ever get to dream of and it was magical,” he wrote alongside behind-the-scenes show pics from over the years. “I am grateful for every fan, viewer and critic because every bit of it helped us grow. We love you all so very much and hope you loved it as much as we did. We’ll see yall around!”