Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Feud With Ryan Anderson Explained: Why Exes Are Still Fighting

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard‘s ongoing feud with ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, just got worse after she accused him of leaking private text messages on his TikTok page.

The Lifetime reality star finalized her divorce from Anderson in December 2024, and she looked to have moved on in her life. Having rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker and welcoming a baby girl together on December 28, Blanchard seemed ready to embrace a new chapter.

However, in recent weeks, Blanchard and Anderson have been embroiled in a bitter feud. But how did it all start?

Blanchard and Anderson tied the knot in July 2022 while the former was serving a 10-year prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

After her release in December 2023, Blanchard moved in with Anderson; however, they separated just three months later. Since then, the former couple have remained amicable, despite Blanchard rekindling things with Urker and some contention over paternity tests.

That changed after Anderson recently went live on TikTok and claimed Blanchard had texted him in January 2025, just weeks after giving birth. He said that Blanchard had asked if he was dating someone else. In the live stream, Anderson was allegedly throwing some of Blanchard’s old possessions out the window because he was upset by comments she made on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Anderson later shared a screenshot of the alleged text exchange. The messages, said to be from Blanchard, read, “Are you with Amber J?” “I feel lost,” and “Like I don’t know what is real anymore.”

“I speak the Truth…always have. Only be real…” Anderson captioned the post.

TikTok user ConspiraTea, who has been detailing the feud, shared a screen recording of Blanchard responding to Anderson. “How about you quit talking about me?” she said in the clip, which was recorded while she was at New Orleans’ Jazz Fest with Urker last weekend.

“It’s been three f****** months since I texted you and you’re spiraling out of control,” Blanchard continued. “So just remember, just as much dirt as you have on me, I have on you, honey. You punch at me, I punch ten times harder. Go see a therapist!”

Blanchard posted an emotional follow-up video on Monday (May 5), where she said, per People, “Whenever you put out text messages between you and I that I think are sacred… When I mean sacred, I mean that, there are very few people I trust in this world. I have always counted you as one of them.”

“I reached out to you when I was two weeks postpartum and I didn’t know how to handle my emotions. I’d just had a baby, my literal whole life changed in an instant,” a teary-eyed Blanchard continued.

She added, “I don’t regret having Aurora; she’s the best thing that ever happened to me. But, I leaned on you… because I trust you.”

After admitting she “felt distant” from Urker in the first weeks after giving birth, Blanchard stated, “I told you everything that was on my heart and in my head. I thought that that was gonna stay between us, did I tell Ken? Eventually I did. But I never aimed to hurt you.”

Later in the video, Blanchard claimed Anderson has two sides, his “TikTok personality” and “the real Ryan Anderson.”

“When I see you on TikTok, acting the way you do, talking the way you do … that’s not the man that I married,” she said, getting emotional. “It’s so hard to see what you have become. I just want the best for you. I want you to be happy. I want you to move on. I want you to move on with someone that’s going to make you happy, that’s going to love you like you should be loved.”

“I always said Ken is my love, but you were my comfort. You were my safe place because I knew that you never would hurt me. And I’m just tired of this war and I want it to end,” she added, noting that she “can’t keep texting” Anderson.

“As long as I keep talking to you, you feel some sort of connection. But that can’t be. We can’t do that. We’re not at that space,” she said.