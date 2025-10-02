Peaky Blinders isn’t going anywhere. Not only is there the upcoming feature film, but now there will be a new show as well.

Netflix and BBC have announced that the new series — two seasons consisting of six hour-long episodes each have been ordered — will tell the story of a new generation of Shelbys, from writer and creator Steven Knight. This sequel will follow the upcoming film, which is currently in post-production.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz,” Knight said in a statement. “The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

According to the official description, the series takes place in Britain in 1953: “After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, noted in a statement, “This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago, and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again, and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama, and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!”

Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay U.K., added, “Peaky Blinders is one of the most iconic, era-defining dramas of our time, and Banijay U.K. is delighted to be helping to bring Steven Knight’s vision for the epic next chapters to life. Made by a brilliant new production partnership, led by Karen Wilson at Kudos, with Jamie Glazebrook from Garrison Drama, the story of the next generation of Shelbys will grip Peaky fans old and new.”

Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons, from 2013 to 2022, and followed the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang right after the First World War. Cillian Murphy led the cast as Tommy Shelby. (He’s back for the movie.) The series also starred Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Harry Kirton, Natasha O’Keefe, Kate Phillips, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Air, and others.

The sequel series will be shot at Digbeth Loc. Studios, Birmingham, and produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama. Cillian Murphy, Karen Wilson, and Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan for BBC, and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley (overseeing for Netflix) will executive produce.

