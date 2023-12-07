Benjamin Zephaniah Dies: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor & Poet Was 65

Benjamin Zephaniah, a celebrated British poet, writer, and actor, perhaps best known for playing Jeremiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders, has died. He was 65.

The passing was confirmed on the star’s official Instagram page, revealing he died in the early hours of Thursday (December 7) morning, eight weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning, the 7th December 2023,” the post read.

The post continued, “Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so such.”

“Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy,” the post concluded.

Born on April 15, 1958, in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah was the son of a Barbadian postman and a Jamaican nurse. He left school at the age of 13, unable to read or write, but later taught himself with the use of an old typewriter, which inspired him to become a writer.

By the age of 15, Zephaniah’s poetry was already well known among the Afro-Caribbean and Asian communities in the Handsworth district of Birmingham. Inspired by music and Jamaican culture, Zephaniah brought what he called “street politics” to his poetry.

After a stint in prison for burglary, Zephaniah headed to London at 22 to expand his audience. He would go on to become an influential and highly regarded voice in Black politics. He penned several books of poetry, with his first published in 1980.

In 1982, he released the album Rasta, which included the Wailers’ first recording since the death of Bob Marley. The record also featured a tribute to Nelson Mandela, which later led to Mandela and Zephaniah meeting, with the South African president requesting the poet to host his Two Nations Concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 1996.

Zephaniah also made several on-screen appearances throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including British police drama The Bill, comedy anthology series The Comic Strip Presents…, and Crucial Tales. He also starred opposite Tim Roth in the 1990 film Farendj.

More recently, he starred as preacher Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus in Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, appearing in 14 episodes across the six seasons.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Zephaniah’s 2018 memoir, Life and The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah, is to be adapted into a television show.