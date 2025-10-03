‘Chicago Med’ Casts Gbenga Akinnagbe as Sharon’s Son David in Season 11

Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

We’re finally going to meet Sharon Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) oldest son David on Chicago Med!

TV Insider has learned that Gbenga Akinnagbe has been cast in the recurring role in Season 11. The Wire star will first appear in Episode 6. New episodes air Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC (and stream the next day on Peacock).

“I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time,” showrunner Allen MacDonald tells TV Insider. “He’s just a wonderful actor.”

He also shares that we’ll see David’s father, Bert (Gregory Alan Williams), again. Sharon’s ex-husband has Alzheimer’s, and he was the person she went to see at the end of the Season 10 finale after a tough season for her that culminated in the end of her relationship with Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks) as she was forced to make cuts at the hospital.

“I think Goodwin just showed an incredible amount of strength in character development last season. And S. Epatha Merkerson, there’s nothing you can’t give her that she’s not going to knock out of the park. And she just had me in tears so many times last season,” MacDonald shares. “What she says in the finale is that she finds forgiveness hard, and I think it was very telling that the person she went to talk to was her ex-husband Bert, who was in end stage Alzheimer’s basically. And even though he didn’t understand her, that is kind of her safe place, her home because I don’t think there was a person she was ever emotionally connected to than Bert. And they had three children together and raised three children together.”

Looking ahead, Chicago Med will be bringing back more of her family in addition to Bert and introducing David early on in Season 11. “We will see her son, Michael [Hampton Fluker]. We will see Tara [Nicolette Robinson], who we saw in Episode 9 last year while Goodwin was in surgery from being stabbed by Cassidy,” MacDonald says.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC