Abbott Elementary‘s fifth season is upon us, and before it arrives on ABC, we have an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, “Team Building.”

In the first-look clip, above, the teachers return to the titular school for a whole new year of learning, and as usual, Janine (Quinta Brunson) is her usual cheery self. “Good morning and happy my second-favorite holiday after Christmas, Development Day, every- … ooh, donuts,” she says, getting interrupted partway through her greeting by a box of donuts on the counter of the teacher’s lounge kitchen.

“Oh, that’s nice,” Gregory (Tyler James Williams) acknowledges, “but I am cutting today, so I will just have a yogurt.”

Meanwhile, Janine goes on to contemplate what selection she’ll make from the box before Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) hands her a chocolate-frosted donut with sprinkles. “Oh, classic! Thank you,” Janine says, “You know me well, Mel Mel.”

“Six years will do that to you,” Melissa responds with a twitch of annoyance over her colleague’s cheery mood so early in the morning.

As the teachers chat, Ava (Janelle James) makes her grand entrance, saying, “Morning y’all, I did get finer. We don’t have to talk about it. And thanks to whoever brought in these donuts.”

Ava’s comment leads to a moment of confusion as the faculty considers her words. “I thought you did,” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) says of the donuts’ origin. But Ava quickly shuts down that idea, “Now, why would I do that? They were actually here when I came to get my coffee this morning.”

Upon further inspection, Janine reads the donut shop’s name off the top of the box, and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) chimes in, “Oh, that place is great! Remember, I brought in donuts for the last day of school last year?”

Realization suddenly begins to sink in then, and as Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) rounds his way into the room with the trash can, all eyes land on the janitor, a million questions brimming from their depths. Will they like the answers that Mr. Johnson has regarding the box? You’ll have to check out the full clip, above.

And if you have any other curiosities about the new school year, you can always leave Barbara Howard a voicemail by giving her a ring at 215-515-2772, because new teachers can use all the help they can get. Don’t miss what’s in store. Check out Abbott Elementary when it returns on ABC, and stay tuned for more as the season unfolds.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Premiere, 8:30/7:30c, ABC