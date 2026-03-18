Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss Are ‘Imperfect Women,’ ‘Abbott’ Switcheroo, Zac Brown Visits ‘Survivor,’ Britain’s ‘Lady’ in Waiting

Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss star in the Apple TV mystery Imperfect Women as friends whose lives are shattered when a third in their circle is murdered. A busy episode of Abbott Elementary features two teachers switching classes, a campaign debate, and preparations for the Janitors’ Ball. Country star and Survivor super fan Zac Brown visits the island. The scandalous BritBox docudrama The Lady depicts the rise and fall of a working-class woman who became Sarah Ferguson’s royal dresser and was later convicted of murder.

Apple TV

Imperfect Women

Series Premiere

A strong cast led by Scandal‘s Kerry Washington and The Handmaid Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss distinguishes an otherwise by-the-numbers mystery series set among Pasadena’s upper and middle crust. Based on a novel by Araminta Hall, the eight-part drama opens with the murder of Nancy (House of Cards‘ Kate Mara), a wealthy philanthropist with a working-class background whose violent death exposes secrets in her and her friends’ worlds. Washington and Moss are Nancy’s besties, the privileged Eleanor and the middle-class hausfrau Mary, with For All Mankind‘s Joel Kinnaman as Nancy’s impassive spouse, Corey Stoll as Mary’s loyal husband, and Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. as Eleanor’s brother, who’s skeptical of his sister’s close ties with the widower. (Going to a ballet opening together while in mourning isn’t the best look, it’s true.) Launches with two episodes.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Some days are busier, and funnier, than others in this fictional Philadelphia elementary school. The subplot that stands out this week involves Gregory (Tyler James Williams) rankling his veteran fellow teacher Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) when he implies that he’s “starting from scratch” with his 1st-grade students after they pass through Barbara’s kindergarten. When Barbara takes offense, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) suggests they “Freaky Friday” it and switch classrooms, which leads to a comical awakening. Elsewhere, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is victimized by negative messaging in his run for a school district liaison position, so he turns to the unprincipled Ava (Janelle James) as his campaign manager before the big debate. And Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) is uncharacteristically nervous about attending the annual Janitors’ Ball, where he hopes to impress the alluring mall custodian Miss Carroll (Khandi Alexander) with the help of Janine (Quinta Brunson) and her Fashion Club.

Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor

8/7c

The landmark 50th season of the pioneering reality competition was designed to honor the show’s fan base, which includes celebrity super fan Zac Brown (of Zac Brown Band fame). The country star drops in on the island as part of an immunity and reward challenge, where the winning tribe gets to spend the afternoon in his company. Earlier, the all-star castaways entertain themselves with a “Survivor 50 Talent Show.”

The Lady

Series Premiere

One of the more outrageous members of Britain’s royal family, former Duchess of York Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, has a knack for attracting people of dubious character. She and her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (then Prince Andrew), remain in the headlines because of their notorious past association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but this four-part docudrama is occupied with a different scandal. When Sarah (played as a royal mess by Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer) was still a royal, she hired the young and socially ambitious working-class woman Jane Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce) as her dresser and confidante, a bond that didn’t outlast Sarah’s fall from grace. When the unstable Jane’s life spirals further, her relationship with businessman Thomas Cressman (Ed Speelers) ends in murder and a prison sentence. The sordid tale drops its episodes weekly.

Apple TV

Shrinking

The wistful comedy once again has us rooting for widowed therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) and his divorced neighbor Sofi (fellow How I Met Your Mother alum Cobie Smulders) as they try again for a real first date, though as usual not without complications. Our hearts also go out to Jimmy’s co-worker Gabi (Jessica Williams), whose usual glow is dimmed after losing a patient — and her confidence.

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