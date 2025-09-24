Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

It’s almost time for a new school year at Abbott Elementary as the ABC comedy gears up for its Season 5 premiere on October 1, and in anticipation of the return, the network has unveiled some first-look photos from the episode, “Team Building.”

According to the episode’s logline, the teachers will convene at the titular school for the upcoming school year with new faces and big changes on the horizon for the faculty. As we already know, Shrinking star Luke Tennie is joining Season 5 as a new teacher, and the photos offer a brief glimpse at the latest addition.

Meanwhile, mainstays Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Ava (Janelle James), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) are all back, along with others like Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) and Wendell (George Sharperson).

Below, we’re rounding up all of the must-see photos of the cast from the premiere, which is also teased in a fun video promo. Stay tuned for more on Season 5 as we approach the show’s return, and let us know what you look forward to seeing from Season 5 in the comments section below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8:30/7:30c, ABC