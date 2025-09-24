‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 First Look Teases New Faculty Addition as Janine & More Return to School (PHOTOS)

Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis, George Sharperson, Luke Tennie, Jerry Minor, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

It’s almost time for a new school year at Abbott Elementary as the ABC comedy gears up for its Season 5 premiere on October 1, and in anticipation of the return, the network has unveiled some first-look photos from the episode, “Team Building.”

According to the episode’s logline, the teachers will convene at the titular school for the upcoming school year with new faces and big changes on the horizon for the faculty. As we already know, Shrinking star Luke Tennie is joining Season 5 as a new teacher, and the photos offer a brief glimpse at the latest addition.

Meanwhile, mainstays Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Ava (Janelle James), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) are all back, along with others like Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) and Wendell (George Sharperson).

Below, we’re rounding up all of the must-see photos of the cast from the premiere, which is also teased in a fun video promo. Stay tuned for more on Season 5 as we approach the show’s return, and let us know what you look forward to seeing from Season 5 in the comments section below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine is back and ready for a new school year.

Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

She is joined by boyfriend and coworker Gregory.

Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

And their bestie Jacob is also back for more school shenanigans.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara is keeping things casual in a track suit.

Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

And Ava is as fabulous as ever.

William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Not much has changed for Mr. Johnson who is always keeping others humble with his sideways glances.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara can’t hide her smile in the parking lot.

Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava is also all smiles for the kick-off of a new year.

William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Mr. Johnson isn’t as amused it seems.

Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melissa and Barbara are never beating the bestie allegations.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine isn’t as bubbly as she normally is alongside Barbara.

Lisa Ann Walter and Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melissa and Ava have a chat.

Janelle James and William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava and Mr. Johnson address the faculty.

Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Chatter among the teachers ensues.

Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob gabs up Melissa and Barbara.

Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine addresses her peers.

Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Gregory sits close by.

George Sharperson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Cafeteria worker Wendell is also back.

Janelle James, George Sharperson, and William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

But what business could Ava and Mr. Johnson have with him?

Janelle James, William Stanford Davis, and George Sharperson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The trio have a serious chat in the kitchen.

Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Jerry Minor in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Are Jacob and Mr. Morton friends now? The pair mirror each other while in conversation with Melissa.

Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Jerry Minor in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The converstaion appears to take an ugly turn as the teachers get into a scuffle.

Luke Tennie, Jerry Minor, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Luke Tennie’s new character joins the mix alongside Mr. Morton, Melissa, and Barbara.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

And Janine cracks a smile.

