It’s been 14 years since Dia Frampton was a contestant on the very first season of The Voice in 2011. The soft-spoken singer was on Blake Shelton‘s team and finished right behind winner Javier Colon from Team Adam Levine.

Now, The Voice is in its 28th season, and has seen many talented aspiring artists hit the stage along the way. But what is Frampton up to now? Scroll down for updates about her life today.

What is Dia Frampton doing now?

Frampton is continuing to pursue a career in music and entertainment. She released her albums Red and Bruises in 2011 and 2017, respectively. For part of her career, she released her music under the band name ARCHIS.

Since 2019, Frampton has also been releasing music with her sister, Meg Frampton, for their duo Meg and Dia. The girls were a band before Frampton was on The Voice and have since reunited after originally disbanding in 2012. They released albums in 2019 and 2024.

Additionally, Frampton has dabbled in some acting. She was in an episode of Criminal Minds, starred in the movie I Hate New Year’s, appeared in an episode of The Rookie, and more. She also has several TV movie appearances, including roles in Candy Coated Christmas and Christmas at the Ranch.

Making it in music wasn’t always easy, though. Frampton had to get a waitressing job after being dropped from her record label following the release of Red.

What happened to Dia Frampton after The Voice?

Frampton explained her experience after The Voice in an essay for Medium.

“The aftermath of The Voice was good and bad,” she explained. “Good because I got picked up by Universal Records but bad because my band quickly fell apart. The record label wouldn’t take all of us since no one on the show knew anything about us, so I just tried to keep it under my name as a solo act, but with my band. But it turns out, that was easier said than done.”

Are Meg and Dia back together?

Yes, Meg and Dia are officially back together as of their 2019 reunion. They originally reunited to appear on The Warped Tour that summer, but have since continued to make music together as a duo.

However, Frampton said her relationship with her older sister felt “distant and strained” at one point after the band first broke up. “It was never cruel, never cold, but more like…far away. My best friend and I had lost touch somehow, and I felt even more alone,” she wrote in the Medium essay.

