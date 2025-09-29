Tracker is kicking off its third season with a two-parter, starting with the October 19 premiere, and showrunner Elwood Reid promises that this is a story that needs both episodes.

“I’m really proud of our two-parter. I think that was something that production-wise, those are always hard to pull off. But also just from a storytelling standpoint, a lot of times I see two-parters and I go, ‘God, this could be one episode. They’re just stretching it out.’ Because I’m really impatient,” he admits to TV Insider. Not true here.

“I think that when Tracker‘s working on all cylinders is when we have a case that tells you something about Colter, a little bit about his past, he has that emotional connection. And then it also services this broader story arc that we’ve been trying to get to. So we’ve been very, very careful in trying to have some of these cases, particularly the cases that opened the season… If you remember last year, it was the second episode, the UFO episode. That was very intentional that that case would tangle backside with the Shaw family stuff,” Reid continues. “We’re just trying to always keep that in mind. And this is something Justin and I talk a lot about, not viewing it as case of the week. I think the show’s been able to slide a little bit past that classification.”

The first two episodes of the new season delve into something mysterious known as “The Process.” Colter (Justin Hartley) and his brother Russell (returning guest star Jensen Ackles) end up mixed up in a chain of events involving this sinister underground operation when they work together to track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s (Fiona Rene) clients in the first episode. Then, in Episode 2, “Leverage,” airing on October 23, CBS teases, after they disrupted that operation, “Colter and Russell must race to find the source behind these chained events and end it once and for all.” Check out photos from that episode — is Russell injured?! — below.

While Reenie brings them the case, however, and it presents itself as a man in a custody battle who can’t reach his ex-wife and daughter, “it goes into a very, very, very dark place from there. Not what you’d expect,” Reid previews.

“One of the things that we’ve been picking at with this world of Colter and his family is we know his dad was a professor at university and something caused him to step away. And we learned it in the season finale of the first season with Jennifer Morrison‘s character, Lizzy, that there was more to the father than meets the eye. This ‘Process’ thing inhabits a similar world,” he continues. “It is just this thing we’ve been getting at, these experiments, possible mental, physical, psychological experiments that bear some really bad fruit. Some of that may also play into some of the larger secrets about Colter’s family — not this particular thing that’s in the season opener, but it’s opening up that world.”

He adds, “I think some of the answers with what happened with his family lie in that world and it’s been fun to play with in the writers’ room. Just what are some weird conspiracy theories? What are some weird government sociological experiments that could be going on and still going on? Second season, the UFO episode, [that] one UFO agent knew all about his father. Now why is that? I don’t know. We’re picking up some mysteries that we’re going to try to play into a much larger storyline. And CBS has been amazing in encouraging this more serialized because I come from serialized storytelling, so it’s really fun to do.”

The second episode will also reveal more about what Russell’s up to when we don’t see him (which is almost always, with only two appearances thus far from Ackles before this season). “I’m hoping the fans take note and start howling because it would be — for some reason Jensen just really fits in this world. I don’t know what it is,” says Reid. “I have so many ideas and Jensen’s always one of my first call guys, but I do dangle a little sort of carrot out there in the end of Episode 2 and you get to see more of him with Reenie, which is a lot of fun, too.”

What are your theories about “The Process” and what Russell’s up to? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tracker, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 19, 8/7c, CBS