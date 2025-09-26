Charlie Kirk‘s American Comeback Tour has resumed following the conservative activist’s fatal shooting on September 10, with several guest speakers scheduled to appear at the upcoming events.

The tour is run by Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Charlie, which advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, has since taken over as the CEO of Turning Point.

As announced on the Turning Point website, several guest speakers have been lined up to appear on the tour, which resumed on Monday (September 22), at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, with Michael Knowles as the special guest.

Those revealed to be taking part include reality star Savannah Chrisley, comedian Rob Schneider, former Fox News hosts Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, conservative political commentators Glenn Beck and Allie Beth Stuckey, and more.

Savannah previously revealed that she was supposed to join Charlie on tour in an emotional social media video posted hours after his death.

“I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words,” she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video. “Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words.”

Erika is also scheduled to speak on the tour. “Our campus tour this fall will continue,” she says in a statement on the Turning Point website.

Other speakers include Frank Turek, Vivek Ramaswamy, Alex Clark, Jason Chaffetz, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, and and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Erika recently received praise for her speech at Charlie’s memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday (September 21), where she forgave the man who killed her husband.

“On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,’” an emotional Erika said toward the end of her speech. “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know, from the Gospel, is love and always love.”