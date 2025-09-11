Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Was Meant to Join Charlie Kirk’s Speaking Tour

Hours after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a speaking event in Utah on Wednesday (September 10), his friend Savannah Chrisley took to social media to share her heartbreak.

The Turning Point USA founder was shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, as part of his “American Comeback Tour” series, an event Savannah revealed she was supposed to be a part of in October.

“I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words,” the The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star wrote on TikTok. “Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words.”

In the accompanying video, Savannah said she became friends with Kirk over the past two years after he supported her campaign to free her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, from prison. Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. President Donald Trump pardoned them back in May.

@savannahchrisley I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words. Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words. Charlie wasn’t just a leader or a voice for the youth…he was a believer in Christ. His faith anchored everything he did. And I know with certainty that while we’ve lost him here, he is now fighting for us all in heaven, standing boldly before the Lord, just as he did here on earth. He believed in me and in my family when the world turned its back. He saw potential, he spoke life into us, and he reminded me that God still had a plan even when I couldn’t see it myself. That kind of belief changes you forever. Take politics out of it…Charlie was a young man, a husband, and a father. He had so much life left to live. My heart aches for Erika and their children. No words will ever be enough to fill the space his love once held. Charlie…you changed America. You changed me. You changed my family. Rest easy, my friend. Heaven has gained a warrior ❤️ ♬ original sound – SavannahFChrisley

“Today’s been a tough day,” an emotional Savannah said in the video, per Us Weekly. “The past two and a half years of my life have been some of the hardest years I’ve ever had to endure, but in those two and a half years, I’ve met so many people great people and lifelong friends, and one of those people that brought me into their world was Charlie Kirk.”

She went on to say how Kirk “gave me a voice as a woman, made me feel like I had the power to show up in this world.”

Savannah also shared her condolences for Kirk’s wife, Erika Frantzve, with whom he shared two young children. “I’m truly grieving for his wife, Erica,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum stated. “One of the kindest, most loving human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

After revealing she was “supposed to be sitting next to Charlie every weekend in October,” as part of his college campus tour, Savannah concluded, “Pray for Charlie. Pray for his parents, his children, his entire family. Erica, my heart is with you. I love you.”

In the caption of the post, she noted how Kirk “believed in me and in my family when the world turned its back,” adding, “He saw potential, he spoke life into us, and he reminded me that God still had a plan even when I couldn’t see it myself.”

“Charlie…you changed America. You changed me. You changed my family. Rest easy, my friend. Heaven has gained a warrior,” she concluded.