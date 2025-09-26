Love Stories (‘All of You,’ ‘Ruth & Boaz’), ‘Dateline’ Marks 3000, ‘Celebrity Wheel’ Spins to Friday, ‘Rainmaker’ in Hot Water

Apple TV+

All of You

Movie Premiere

What happens when science finds you a soulmate after you’ve already found one? That’s the dilemma posed by star and co-writer Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), teaming with Emmy-winning Black Mirror writer William Bridges, who directs this bittersweet futuristic fable. Goldstein and the terrifically appealing Imogen Poots are Simon and Laura, inseparable besties since college, whose bond is threatened when she takes a newfangled test that locates one’s perfect soulmate (“We make happiness a science”). Though it’s obvious they’re meant for each other, Simon — who refuses to take the test — and Laura are kept apart after she takes the path the test chose for her, and as time goes on, things get complicated when they realize they can’t quit each other despite the evidence of her “perfect” life.

Netflix

Ruth & Boaz

Movie Premiere

A love story with deep roots reimagines the biblical love story in contemporary times, courtesy of producers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin. Serayah stars as Ruth, a rising R&B star in Atlanta who puts her music career on pause to care for her late boyfriend’s mother (Phylicia Rashad) in rural Tennessee. There, Ruth discovers romance with Boaz (Tyler Lepley), a kindly vineyard owner.

Miller Mobley/NBC

Dateline NBC

Season Premiere 9/8c

As long as there is crime, there will always be a Dateline. That’s the takeaway from NBC‘s announcement that the Season 34 premiere doubles as the true-crime juggernaut’s milestone 3000th episode. Josh Mankiewicz reports on the case of Kristi Krug, a Colorado mother whose 2023 murder in her suburban Denver home leads to an obvious suspect, until investigators reveal an elaborate and twisted plot. (This case is also the subject of ABC‘s 20/20 at 9/8c.)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Season Premiere 8/7c

Ryan Seacrest takes over hosting duties alongside Vanna White in the prime-time version of the long-running game show as it moves to a new night. In the Season 6 premiere, Dancing With the Stars judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli compete with pro dancer, choreographer, and two-time Mirrorball winner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, playing for charity while showing if they’re as dexterous with wordplay as they are with dance moves.

Chistopher Barr / USA Network

The Rainmaker

10/9c

Young lawyer Rudy (Milo Callaghan) has barely gotten his feet wet in the courtroom when he finds himself in court as a defendant. His hero complex spins out of control, especially in regard to his neighbor Kelly (Robyn Cara), a victim of domestic abuse, and his intervention lands him in legal jeopardy, causing his boss Bruiser (Lana Parrilla) and paralegal Deck (P.J. Byrne) to come to his defense.

