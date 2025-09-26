Love Stories (‘All of You,’ ‘Ruth & Boaz’), ‘Dateline’ Marks 3000, ‘Celebrity Wheel’ Spins to Friday, ‘Rainmaker’ in Hot Water
Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots star in the Apple TV+ romantic drama All of You as soulmates stymied by science. A more conventional romantic drama from Tyler Perry, Ruth & Boaz updates the biblical love story with the tale of a rising R&B star who falls for a Tennessee vineyard owner. Dateline NBC marks its 3000th episode. Ryan Seacrest hosts Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as the game show moves to Fridays. USA Network‘s legal drama The Rainmaker puts its young lawyer in legal jeopardy when he tries to protect a victim of domestic abuse.
All of You
What happens when science finds you a soulmate after you’ve already found one? That’s the dilemma posed by star and co-writer Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), teaming with Emmy-winning Black Mirror writer William Bridges, who directs this bittersweet futuristic fable. Goldstein and the terrifically appealing Imogen Poots are Simon and Laura, inseparable besties since college, whose bond is threatened when she takes a newfangled test that locates one’s perfect soulmate (“We make happiness a science”). Though it’s obvious they’re meant for each other, Simon — who refuses to take the test — and Laura are kept apart after she takes the path the test chose for her, and as time goes on, things get complicated when they realize they can’t quit each other despite the evidence of her “perfect” life.
Ruth & Boaz
A love story with deep roots reimagines the biblical love story in contemporary times, courtesy of producers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin. Serayah stars as Ruth, a rising R&B star in Atlanta who puts her music career on pause to care for her late boyfriend’s mother (Phylicia Rashad) in rural Tennessee. There, Ruth discovers romance with Boaz (Tyler Lepley), a kindly vineyard owner.
Dateline NBC
As long as there is crime, there will always be a Dateline. That’s the takeaway from NBC‘s announcement that the Season 34 premiere doubles as the true-crime juggernaut’s milestone 3000th episode. Josh Mankiewicz reports on the case of Kristi Krug, a Colorado mother whose 2023 murder in her suburban Denver home leads to an obvious suspect, until investigators reveal an elaborate and twisted plot. (This case is also the subject of ABC‘s 20/20 at 9/8c.)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Ryan Seacrest takes over hosting duties alongside Vanna White in the prime-time version of the long-running game show as it moves to a new night. In the Season 6 premiere, Dancing With the Stars judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli compete with pro dancer, choreographer, and two-time Mirrorball winner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, playing for charity while showing if they’re as dexterous with wordplay as they are with dance moves.
The Rainmaker
Young lawyer Rudy (Milo Callaghan) has barely gotten his feet wet in the courtroom when he finds himself in court as a defendant. His hero complex spins out of control, especially in regard to his neighbor Kelly (Robyn Cara), a victim of domestic abuse, and his intervention lands him in legal jeopardy, causing his boss Bruiser (Lana Parrilla) and paralegal Deck (P.J. Byrne) to come to his defense.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Outlander: Blood of My Blood (8/7c, Starz): The penultimate episode of the Outlander prequel’s first season unfolds at the Earl of Mar’s annual hunting event at Braemar Castle, with all of the Highland clans in attendance, when the Earl makes a shocking announcement.
- The 38th Hispanic Heritage Awards (9/8c, PBS): Mayan Lopez hosts the ceremony from Washington, D.C.’s Warner Theatre, honoring comedian Cheech Marin, actress Rosie Perez, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, Latin music star Gloria Trevi, hair-care CEO Julissa Prado, and journalist Felix Contreras.
- The Couple Next Door (9/8c, Starz): A fundraising ball creates new opportunities for seductive nurse Mia (Aggy K. Adams) to get between her neighbors Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) and husband Jacob (Sam Palladio), the latter already unsettled by the return of Charlotte’s ex, Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy).
- Omara: Cuba’s Legendary Diva (10/9c, PBS): A Voces special profiles Omara Portuondo, the Afro-Cuban singer who gained international fame when rediscovered in Wim Wenders‘ documentary Buena Vista Social Club, now being portrayed in a hit Broadway musical.
ON THE STREAM:
- Invasion (streaming on Apple TV+): Before she was Verna (Erika Alexander), leader of the Infinitas guerrilla militia, she was Marilyn, and a flashback reaches back two years to the early days of the alien invasion to reveal how she was radicalized.
- The Man in My Basement (streaming on Hulu): Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe star in an adaptation of Walter Mosley‘s allegorical thriller about a descendant of free Black people who allows a white stranger to rent out his basement, conjuring ghosts from their racial past.
- The Reluctant Traveler (streaming on Apple TV+): Schitt’s Creek alum Eugene Levy‘s next stop is Louisiana’s Cajun country, which he explores in an RV and a motorcycle, taking a break to enjoy a crawfish boil.
- M3GAN 2.0 (streaming on Peacock): The sequel to the hit horror movie about a murderous AI doll makes its streaming debut.