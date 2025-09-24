[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Gen V, Season 2 Episode 4, “Bags.”]

Gen V‘s new dean of Godolkin University, Cipher (Hamish Linklater), has loomed large over the show since Season 2 kicked off, but little has been known about his powers… until now.

In the fourth installment of the latest season, the dean put Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan (London Thor / Derek Luh) up against one another in a publicized fight for the number one rank among their peers. Originally, Marie and Jordan turned to Cate (Maddie Phillips), in an attempt to uncover what secret Cipher might be hiding.

It turned out after she snuck into his home with Jordan, that he was housing a mysterious man in a tube whose eyes opened to find Cate and Jordan staring down at him. Without much to go on, Marie and Jordan attempted to keep things civil when they entered the ring, even sharing a kiss, but that approach quickly backfired.

After attempting to catch Cipher in a lie on camera, Cate told him she knew there was no Compound-V in his blood, that he was merely a human, and although he admitted to that, it became apparent that Cipher isn’t powerless. It was revealed that Cipher has mind-control abilities as he hijacked Jordan’s mind to incite a fight in the ring.

But without Compound-V being the source of such powers, we can’t help but wonder what the source of Cipher’s abilities is. Could Cipher’s power have something to do with the mystery man in the tube?

When it comes to the universe of The Boys, it certainly feels like anything’s possible. One thing to keep in mind is the revelation that Marie discovered Cipher is the man who delivered her as a baby, but he’d lived under the name Dr. Gold, according to Marie’s aunt Pam (Judith Scott). Could his alias now indicate the role his powers play?

Keep an eye out for answers and updates as we track the events of Gen V Season 2 and let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Gen V, Season 2, Wednesdays, Prime Video