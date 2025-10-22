[Warning: The video above and below contain MAJOR spoilers for Gen V, Season 2 Episode 8, “The Guardians of Godolkin.”]

Gen V‘s Season 2 finale has arrived and delivers more questions as the latest chapter of The Boys spinoff wraps up. Thankfully, we caught up with the stars who are answering burning questions following those crossover cliffhangers and much more.

As viewers saw in the episode, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) went up against Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) and was briefly overtaken by the manipulative Supe, but thanks to Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), she was able to escape his mind control and defeat the scientist by exploding the top half of his body. Polarity was only able to help as well because Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) freed him from captivity after Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) had attacked him and killed Doug (Hamish Linklater) earlier in the episode.

When Marie made a run for it with her sister Anabeth (Keeya King), Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor), Cate (Maddie Phillips), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Sam (Asa Germann), they crossed paths with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), who offered them the opportunity to join the resistance against the martial law takeover by Homelander (Antony Starr).

Meanwhile, Polarity stayed behind at Godolkin to protect future students. A lot of other developments also unfolded, like Marie and Jordan’s shocking breakup, Cate getting her powers back with help from Marie, Emma’s kiss with Greg (Stephen Kalyn), Anabeth’s decision to stay, and Sage’s mysterious history with Polarity. Thankfully, the cast is opening up about all of this and more in the full video interview above.

Linklater and Thomas also address that moment of closure surrounding Andre’s (Chance Perdomo) death, “On my side of it as Polarity, it’s just a, a moment to lay down the burden of grief and anger,” Thomas says. “It’s the only time in the whole season, really, where he gets to put that aside for a minute and just enjoy the memory of his son and Doug gives him that gift,” he adds.

“It was a terrific gift that the writers gave me to get that bit of language about Andre at the end,” Linklater notes. “I mean, he’s all the way through the show, and he ends up being the last topic of conversation between us,” he adds, noting Doug and Polarity’s last scene together before Black Noir dropped into the scene as he stabbed poor Doug and took Polarity as a prisoner.

See the stars open up about this and he other burning topics mentioned above in the full video, and let us know what you hope to see from these characters in the future of The Boys universe in the comments section.

