[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Gen V, Season 2 Episodes 1-3.]

Gen V is back, and Season 2 didn’t waste any time addressing the biggest question leading up to the latest chapter, which is, how did the show handle Chance Perdomo‘s absence by rewriting Andre Anderson’s story?

As fans will recall, Perdomo, who played the Supe student at Godolkin in Season 1, died in March 2024, just days before Season 2 filming was meant to commence, leading writers to change scripts so a recast wasn’t necessary. “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” a May 2024 statement from the Gen V producers read.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season,” they teased at the time.

Viewers saw how they chose to honor Perdomo in the first three episodes, which dropped together on Prime Video on September 17. Rather than waiting for the first episode to run before memorializing Perdomo, a title card simply reading, “For Chance,” popped up on the screen just moments before the episode proceeded to unfold.

The episodes also offer insight into how the show decided to write out Andre as a character, who’d been imprisoned at Elmira alongside coeds Emma (Lizze Broadway), Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor), and Marie (Jaz Sinclair, who also starred with Perdomo in Netflix‘s former series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

According to an account from Jordan in Episode 1 of Season 2, Andre had found an escape route from the prison and waited for Jordan and Emma to join him, after Marie managed to escape herself. Unfortunately for Andre and his pals, the exit had been cemented off, and he’d tried to open a new path through a steel door.

In his exertion, Andre had “stroked out,” according to Jordan, overcome with the effort to free them. In Season 2’s second installment, Godolkin University’s new Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) shared Andre’s medical records with Marie, who’d returned to school. Cipher insisted that Andre had suffered from the same condition his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), did.

Apparently, when Andre used his power, he got neural-micro tears that got worse over time, and included tremors and migraines. While Marie and her friends aren’t sure they can trust the records entirely, Cipher did show Marie brain scans in the medical file. While Jordan took this information in, they realized Andre knew it was likely a suicide mission to break out of Elmira.

How will the show continue to highlight Perdomo’s legacy and Andre’s story? Tune in a Season 2 unfolds, and let us know what you thought about the show’s tribute in the comments section.

Gen V, Season 2, Wednesdays, Prime Video