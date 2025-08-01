Seth Rogen Wants ‘Family Feud’ Redemption After He Blew First Appearance

Seth Rogen wants to try his chances at winning some money for charity on game shows. The actor appeared on Family Feud in the past but “blew” the Fast Money Round, and wants another shot.

Rogen talked to People on the Platonic red carpet on July 30 in Los Angeles. The outlet asked about the Jeopardy! nod that was in Season 2, and he revealed that he would love to compete on Jeopardy!. But, Rogen also revealed another game show that he would rather go on more.

“I was on the Family Feud once when I was young with the cast of Freaks and Geeks, and I blew it in the Fast Money,” he told People. So now, Rogen wants to come back and “try to reclaim some glory.” Celebrity Family Feud is already airing this season with a stacked lineup, but maybe he can scoot his way in on the next.

Celebrity Jeopardy! ended its season on April 23 this year, so Rogen might have a good chance at being on the next season.

In 2000, Rogen competed on Celebrity Family Feud with his costars Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps, James Franco, and Jason Segel. They played against the cast of Popular, which included Carly Pope, Bryce Johnson, Ron Lester, Adria Dawn, and Hank Harris.

However, he has no plans of redoing Freaks and Geeks because it was “too good.” “It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good. I know enough now not to f**k with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it. And just let it exist,” he said.

Louie Anderson hosted the 2000 version, but Rogen would have to try and impress Steve Harvey if he competed today. Teams on Family Feud try to find the most popular answers to survey questions answered by 100 people. Whoever makes it to 300 points first gets a shot at Fast Money, where they can win $25,000.

Season 2 of Platonic begins on August 6, with two episodes dropping on Apple TV+ that day. Episodes will then drop one at a time weekly.

