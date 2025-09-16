Scrubs gets closer to its TV return each passing day, but the latest update from star Judy Reyes is sure to excite fans eagerly awaiting the revived show’s arrival.

Reyes, who played nurse Carla Espinosa, was confirmed to appear in a recurring capacity in early September, and the star got candid with TV Insider about her looming return. “It was a thrill. It was very humbling to see the fan reactions to knowing that Carla is definitely gonna be back… I literally, in the car, just got the script, and we start shooting in October,” Reyes shared.

“They’re building the set, we’ll do a table read sometime later in the week or next week,” she said, adding, “It’s a race to the beginning.”

As for whether Reyes had read the script yet, she hadn’t due to a busy press day, but revealed, “It’s something that I will sit in bed with a cup of tea and read.”

Reyes currently stars on ABC’s other hit series High Potential, in which she plays Selena Soto, head of the crime division at the LAPD. For any fans wondering about how she’s splitting her time, she explained, “Both of [the shows] are ABC studios, and so finding out that Scrubs was a possibility… they’ve been very accommodating to making both happen.”

She added that “it’s a recurring on Scrubs, it’s four episodes, so they’re gonna be really wonderful about making sure I get a chance to do those days when the time comes.”

Reyes revealed that High Potential is in the midst of filming its eighth episode this season. Reyes is poised to reprise her Scrubs role alongside original series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and John C. McGinley. Stay tuned for more updates on Scrubs and Reyes’ return in the months ahead, and don’t miss her as Soto in High Potential Season 2.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC

Scrubs, Premiere, TBA, ABC