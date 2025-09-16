‘Scrubs’ Star Judy Reyes Shares Exciting Filming Update & Teases Carla’s Return (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Judy Reyes as Carla for 'Scrubs'
Exclusive
Bob D'Amico / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Scrubs

 More

Scrubs gets closer to its TV return each passing day, but the latest update from star Judy Reyes is sure to excite fans eagerly awaiting the revived show’s arrival.

Reyes, who played nurse Carla Espinosa, was confirmed to appear in a recurring capacity in early September, and the star got candid with TV Insider about her looming return. “It was a thrill. It was very humbling to see the fan reactions to knowing that Carla is definitely gonna be back… I literally, in the car, just got the script, and we start shooting in October,” Reyes shared.

“They’re building the set, we’ll do a table read sometime later in the week or next week,” she said, adding, “It’s a race to the beginning.”

As for whether Reyes had read the script yet, she hadn’t due to a busy press day, but revealed, “It’s something that I will sit in bed with a cup of tea and read.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

Reyes currently stars on ABC’s other hit series High Potential, in which she plays Selena Soto, head of the crime division at the LAPD. For any fans wondering about how she’s splitting her time, she explained, “Both of [the shows] are ABC studios, and so finding out that Scrubs was a possibility… they’ve been very accommodating to making both happen.”

She added that “it’s a recurring on Scrubs, it’s four episodes, so they’re gonna be really wonderful about making sure I get a chance to do those days when the time comes.”

'Scrubs': John C. McGinley's Dr. Cox to Return for ABC Revival
Related

'Scrubs': John C. McGinley's Dr. Cox to Return for ABC Revival

Reyes revealed that High Potential is in the midst of filming its eighth episode this season. Reyes is poised to reprise her Scrubs role alongside original series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and John C. McGinley. Stay tuned for more updates on Scrubs and Reyes’ return in the months ahead, and don’t miss her as Soto in High Potential Season 2.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC

Scrubs, Premiere, TBA, ABC

Scrubs - NBC

Scrubs where to stream

Scrubs

Judy Reyes




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Robert Redford circa 1970s
1
Robert Redford Dies: Hollywood Pays Tribute
Jessica Tarlov and Greg Gutfeld
2
Greg Gutfeld Goes Nuclear on Jessica Tarlov in Heated Charlie Kirk Shooter Debate
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying This About Questions on the Show
'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper at the 2025 Emmys
4
Ask Matt: The Emmys, ‘The Pitt’ and Other Medical Dramas & More
Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Reese Witherspoon in 'Big Little Lies'
5
‘Big Little Lies’: HBO Boss Teases Season 3 Details